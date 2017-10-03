RSO members find community in the music



Courtesy of The Misfits.

The Misfits bond over their love of attending concerts.

BY

DEVELOPING REPORTER

Members of The Misfits piled into cars and headed for Philadelphia to a concert by the band Two Door Cinema Club on Saturday. Just one day earlier, they were eating snacks and playing games in one of the upper rooms in Perkins Student Center.

The Misfits is a registered student organization (RSO), whose members meet twice a month to discuss music and decide on the concerts they will see together. The concerts they attend are most often held in venues in Philadelphia or Wilmington.

During Friday’s meeting, talk turned to new releases spanning genres — from alternative-rock act The Front Bottoms to solo work from former One Direction member Niall Horan. Ringo Starr’s newest release came up, too.

“I thought he was dead, but apparently not,” someone says of former Beatles drummer, prompting laughter from the 20 or so people surrounding them.

Co-president and medical lab science major Sarah Crampsey says that attending concerts with The Misfits has been a great way for her to make memories and build friendships.

Each month, the amount of concerts the group attends varies — anything that falls on a school break is a no-go. Their plans must be approved by the Student Center, and group members vote to determine which concert the group will attend; they recently decided by majority vote to see Alt-J in Philadelphia.

Crampsey says that there is a smaller, regular group which comes to meetings weekly. But there are other members who either have scheduling conflicts, or just attend concerts with the group.

“Usually [new] people come to us and say ‘I didn’t know this existed, and you go to concerts, and that’s amazing,” Crampsey says.

New member Harry Cohen attended his first meeting Friday. The freshman food science major says one can understand a lot about someone based on the music they like, and that music forges a bond between fans.

“[I joined] because I think music is a really good way to connect with people.” he says.

Hoping to start going to more concerts, Crampsey, now a senior, also joined The Misfits early on in her college career.

“I joined this club spring freshman year. I didn’t know anyone,” Crampsey says. “But the members are very warm and welcoming, and we’re a very laid-back group, so I feel like that helps for people that are more introverted.”

As a group, The Misfits have different music preferences — some like country while others abhor it. Some are into metal and hard rock, while the majority prefer alternative. What brings them all together is that even when they are listening to different genres and they share a common focus, according to treasurer Kolby Lykon, a senior majoring in economics and math education.

“It’s a lot of different people but music … is the one common thing about the group,” she says.