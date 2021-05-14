RSO seeks to bring ranked choice voting to Delaware

Sunrise Newark, a new registered student organization (RSO) at the university has gained bipartisan support among students for changing the way Delawareans vote in future elections.

Sunrise Newark, the environmental advocacy group responsible for this movement, formed a campus-wide coalition that includes the following political RSOs and their endorsements: Climate Reality Project, College Democrats and College Republicans. Their goal is to lobby for ranked-choice voting in the state of Delaware, something that they all feel leads to a more accurate reflection of the voters’ will.

Ranked-choice voting is a method that allows for voters to rank all the candidates up for office by their preference on the ballot, from most preferred to least. After all the votes are tabulated, if a single candidate does not hold a majority of first-preference votes, another round of tabulations takes place. This tabulation would begin after eliminating the candidate with the least amount of first-preference votes, with those who preferred the eliminated candidate now transferring their votes to their second-preferred candidate. The process goes on until one single candidate holds at least a majority of preference votes.

Carl Nelson-Poteet, the president of Sunrise Newark, believes that ranked-choice voting can prevent many issues that arise from the current method of voting.

One of those issues includes vote-splitting: a practice where two candidates with different political ideologies running under the same party split votes within that party, sometimes allowing for the opposite party to win without a majority — but rather, with just a plurality of votes.

“In any race where more than two people are running, there’s a possibility a candidate could win with less than 50 percent of the vote, which calls into question whether the winning candidate is a true representative of the voters’ will, if majority of the voters didn’t vote for them,” Nelson-Poteet said.

Following many elections in this past cycle, the idea that the winning candidate must be on the majority of ballots in order to claim a victory has been hotly debated among political groups.

“This sounds like it’s a hypothetical or nonsensical thing, but we actually see this happening a lot — especially at the local level — with the last Wilmington Democratic mayoral primary election experiencing vote-splitting, as well as the senatorial race in Georgia this past fall,” Nelson-Poteet said.

Maine is the only state that currently implements ranked-choice voting statewide, although many municipalities and districts are starting to shift to ranked-choice in important elections, like the upcoming New York City mayoral election primaries.

Supporters of ranked-choice voting like Nelson-Poteet also believe that the method could lead to more positive campaigning among candidates.

According to Nelson-Poteet, the current system benefits rallying for the candidates’ strong voter base to turn up to the polls, not to reach across the aisle to gain preference from undecided voters.

“If a voter is not going to prefer you, there is really no incentive to appeal to them; therefore, the only incentive is to trash their preferred candidate in order to galvanize your base to come out and vote,” Nelson-Poteet said. “With ranked-choice voting, it would become so important to be a voter’s second-preferred candidate instead of their third, not only for getting the most amount of votes, but also for getting those third party supporters and independents to like and support you.”

The potential for political unity with regards to both candidates and voters has also been inspiring to Sunrise Newark as they continue this drive to increase awareness for ranked-choice voting.

“I think that we’re seeing this political unity play out right in front of us,” Nelson-Poteet said. “When’s the last time that we saw environmental groups, Democrats and Republicans come together behind a policy? That doesn’t happen for just any policy, I think it takes a special kind of policy to get that wide base of support.”