Rumor Has It This Show’s A Hit

On Sunday at 2 p.m., I had the pleasure of seeing E-52 Student Theatre’s production of “Rumors” by Neil Simon at Pearson Hall auditorium. The farce, directed by senior Nina Groom, is an outrageously exuberant look into the wild night of a loosely joined friend group and the rumors they spread.

The show centers around a 10th anniversary party for Charley Brock, deputy mayor of New York, and his wife, Myra. Guests Ken Gorman (Christopher Knieste) and his wife, Chris (Madeline Buiano) arrive only to find out that Charley has shot himself through the earlobe. As more guests arrive, including Claire (Jen Lohrius), Lenny Ganz (Michael Malaszczyk), Cookie (Maren Wood) and Ernie Cusack (Jake Steltz), the Gormans create lies and diversions about the scene upstairs while the confused guests formulate their own hypotheses.

While the Sunday matinee was not crowded, the audience was engaged and lively. Even with the chaos and drama rapidly unfolding onstage, they were able to react to every comedic moment. The fast-paced dialogue and exaggerated physical movements helped to create the sense of urgency that was present throughout the show – the actors never missed a beat.

“Everything just comes more naturally when the script is well-written and you don’t have to wrestle new meaning out of what’s already there because it’s on the page,” Knieste, a senior, says. “You can find new comedy with the physicality or the tone of your voice or the character interactions.”

In the opening scene Chris (Buiano) jumps up and down wildly while alternating between a telephone conversation with Dr. Dudley and a shouting match with Ken. Despite the lack of microphones in the production, the actors were still clearly audible from the audience.

“That’s just us, we don’t use mics,” sophomore Lohrius says. “You have to be on your toes thinking about [projecting].”

The chemistry between the actors makes the show especially enjoyable. The interactions between each of the couples gives a realistic feel to an otherwise over-the-top show. As an observing audience member, it seems that the cast is a very close-knit one.

“I had a really great experience my freshman year and I never thought I would be able to find that again – that same sort of closeness, that sort of joy coming to rehearsal – but “Rumors” has exceeded that for me,” Knieste says.

While each cast member delivers an outstanding performance, notable standouts include Lohrius as Claire and sophomore Emma Scholes as Cassie Cooper.

Lohrius portrays Claire as a country club gossip whose sassy retorts and sharp sarcasm elicit a mixture of laughs and gasps from the audience. Her snappy tone and mean girl coolness add to the tense situation that the friend group finds themselves in.

“She was a lot of fun because I find I resonate a lot with her. I can be very sarcastic, too,” Lohrius says, “She’s so much fun to play. I’m going to miss playing her after the show is over next weekend.”

Scholes’ portrayal of Cassie as a scorned wife hell-bent on revenge is brilliant. Cassie suspects her husband, aspiring politician Glenn (Christopher Johnson) has been having an affair and goes to great lengths to make him jealous. Cassie is flirtatious and beautiful and uses this to her advantage. Though Scholes is petite in stature she is able to fully embody Cassie through her loud voice and dramatic mannerisms – such as when she lets down her hair and slinks over to the couch in a bid for male attention. This act effectively captures the attention of the entire cast including a very jealous Glenn.

“Cassie is so outside my comfort zone,” Scholes says, “I’ve been able to make big character choices that I might not be able to make in any other show because big moves really fit into this show and it’s just been so much fun playing Cassie.”

“Rumors” runs until Oct. 21 in Pearson Hall Auditorium with performances Oct. 19, 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 for the public and $5 for students. E-52 accepts Flex as a form of payment.