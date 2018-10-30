Running back charged with felony assault, criminal mischief

Courtesy of Newark PD.

Sophomore running back Khory Spruill was officially charged with second-degree assault and criminal mischief on Oct. 28.

BY

Managing News Editor

Sophomore running back Khory D. Spruill has been charged with felony second-degree assault and criminal mischief after repeatedly punching the 77-year-old driver of a vehicle that struck his mother on Oct. 27.

According to the police report, Spruill’s mother, Sakeena Pickett, was crossing South College Avenue outside of a crosswalk when she was hit by the vehicle.

When the vehicle’s driver got out to check on Pickett, police said, Spruill allegedly punched him repeatedly in the head and face as well as hitting and damaging the vehicle. The driver, who did not require medical assistance as a result of the crash or assault, then fled the scene for his safety. The driver will not be charged with any crimes.

When police arrived, they found that Spruill’s mother “sustained serious injuries,” and was transported to an area hospital by paramedics.

One day later, on Oct. 28, Spruill turned himself in to police, where he was charged. He was released on $6,500 unsecured bail.

According to Delaware Online, the university is cooperating with authorities and is handling the matter through student conduct.

“As always, the safety and welfare of all members of the Blue Hens family is of the utmost priority,” university spokesperson Scott Day told the publication.

Spruill is in his second season with Delaware as a backup running back. He’s played in every game this season, including Saturday’s win against Towson. Spruill has 14 rushes for 37 yards this season.