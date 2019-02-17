Rush week takes over the university



Morgan Brownell /THE REVIEW

With rush week upon the university, upwards of 1000 girls are searching for a sorority that is a perfect match for them.

BY Senior Reporter

With rush week upon the university, upwards of 1000 girls are searching for a sorority that is a perfect match for them. A walk through Perkins Student Center over the weekend made this much apparent, as Perkins and other campus buildings were filled with sorority members and prospective members, attending various meetings and events involved with the process.

The university has 114 years of Greek life under its belt. Currently, 28 percent of undergraduate students are involved in Greek life — about 4,900 members. The university’s Panhellenic Council consists of 13 sororities, which encourage students to have “Strong focus on finding a chapter filled with women whose values align with yours.”

Sorority recruitment is a two-week process, with most of events taking place over the weekend. As time goes on, potential new members (PNMs) must go through series of rounds, during which PNMs must visit a select number of houses and engage in a number of activities in order to find an environment that best suits them — such as the Open House Round, Sisterhood Round, Philanthropy Round and Preference Round — before winding down their potential new sororities and finding a perfect match.

The first week of sorority recruitment took place this past weekend, with sororities all over campus participating in a formal recruitment process in order to acquire a certain number of girls determined by their national organizations.

“Since this is a mutual selection process, both the chapter and the PNM has the opportunity to express their interest in each other,” Carly Sinisgalli, a 2019 Spring Recruitment officer for Rho Gamma, a council to guide the recruitment process, stated in an email.

First-year student Caroline Barkley visited 10 chapters during the second day of recruitment in order to find her perfect match and got up at 5:30 a.m. to make it to her meeting at Clayton Hall. Barkley already has a couple of chapters she likes in mind — sucas Pi Phi and Phi Sigma.

When looking for a sorority that would be a good match for her, Barkley said, “I’m just looking for a group of genuine girls that have different interests that are nice people and passionate for service and getting involved.”

In fact, the rush process has already been a bonding experience for Barkley: “A lot of people in my hall are rushing which is nice since I have somebody to get ready with — a lot of my best friends are rushing,” Barkley said.

Each sorority has their own identity and aims to find members that support their cause. For example, Alpha Xi Delta are advocates for the organization Autism Speaks, while Alpha Delta Pi supports the Ronald McDonald House.

Sinisgalli said that “Sorority girls get a pretty bad reputation for being self-centered, absent-minded mean girls but the fact of the matter is that the women I have met through this community have been the most loyal, patient, hilarious, humble, ambitious people I’ve ever met.”

Although sororities’ public perception seems to be focused on partying and drinking, the reality may be quite the opposite. In fact, during the 2013-2014 academic year, the NIC found that all Greek houses raised a total of $20.3 million dollars for charity and served a total of 3.8 million hours in their local communities.