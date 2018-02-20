Rushing takes a toll on all involved

BY

The close confines of sorority recruitment put an emotional and physical strain on those involved.

Before being offered a spot in a sorority, female students have to go through a two-weekend recruitment process called “rushing.” Rushing can be grueling and time-consuming, with prospective members spending long days between sleepless nights speaking with sisters from all twelve Panhellenic sororities on campus in small, congested rooms.

“At the end of the day [of rushing] we basically collapse” Marissa DelVeccio, a second-year student who just completed rushing, said.

Over the course of several increasingly long conversations, sororities pick prospective members they want to keep talking to, and drop others from consideration. Women who are rushing can do the same, picking and choosing the sororities they want to continue interviewing with.

“Both sides are getting judged,” Anabel Mason, sophomore and sister of Delta Gamma, said. “It’s definitely stressful for both sides. You’re having these conversations with the sisters, you’re both deciding if you like each other.”

While Mason said she enjoyed rushing and being able to meet and talk to so many new and interesting people, she knows it can be emotional after experiencing rushing as both a prospective member and as a sister.

“It can definitely be emotional,” Mason said. “You can have a great conversation with someone and not end up in that sorority, you can get attached and not get in.”

On top of being mentally draining, rushing’s physical demands can also take their toll. Mason and DelVeccio both said it’s difficult to get enough sleep during rush.

“The sisters … lose a little sleep,” Mason said. “[During rush, they] meet during the week to discuss how everything is going. [The women rushing] definitely may be losing sleep over where they’re going to get in.”

This lack of sleep, combined with the stress of rushing and a weekend’s worth of close contact with hundreds of other women, can help sickness spread quickly.

“We’re all trying to be healthy,” Mason said. “We give everyone hand sanitizer, and girls are drinking Emergen-C and tea.”

Unfortunately this year, just like previous years, sickness spread to those involved with rushing.

“Every year there are a good number of people who get sick, you’re put in a room with 200-plus girls, and you have to talk really loudly and closely to each other to be able to hear each other,” Mason said. “So it’s really easy for germs to spread, last year girls were getting the flu and the stomach bug.”

With the time commitment, lack of sleep and possible sickness, school can take a back seat to rushing. Both women agreed that they had to put extra effort into completing any assignments before the weekend, as to avoid falling behind.

But after the exhaustion, the sickness and stress, this years class of sorority recruits can finally celebrate. With the rushing process over, and recruits knowing what sororities have accepted them, they can breath a sign of relief, refocus on their classwork and health, and look forward to the future with their new sorority.