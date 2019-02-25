“Russian Doll”: Mental health’s representation in television



Alan and Nadia playing one of the video games that Nadia helped engineer.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead.

We all wrestle with our own inner demons, but what if the universe gave you the chance to help yourself? Would you take it?

The protagonist of one of Netflix’s newest releases “Russian Doll,” Nadia (Natasha Lyonne), a jaded software engineer, is faced with this exact opportunity. The show, which premiered Feb. 1, at first glance, is an ode to “Groundhog Day,” as viewers watch Nadia repeatedly die in different ways, consequently coming back to life. She continuously relives the same day, which happens to be her 36th birthday party. However, as the story continues, the show’s underlying purpose is slowly revealed.

As Nadia continues dying, she encounters someone else who is also experiencing the same dilemma. Alan (Charlie Barnett), who is also dying and resurrecting, they slowly realize the universe has put them in the same time loop to help each other.

Alan, a perfectionist, is reliving the worst day of his life. It is the day when he attempts to propose to his long-term girlfriend Beatrice (Dascha Polanco), who breaks up with Alan instead of accepting his proposal. The duo tries to find answers as to why they are in these time loops.

“This is not good or bad. It’s just a bug. It’s like if a program keeps crashing, you know? The crashing is just a symptom of a bug in the code. If the deaths are us crashing, then that moment is the bug that we need to go and fix,” says Nadia as she tries to explain her theory on why they are trapped in a time loop.

So, they set out to figure out how they died the first time. Nadia easily remembers that she got hit by a car, while Alan cannot remember. It is slowly revealed as they retrace his steps that Alan died the first time because he killed himself.

This revelation takes viewers down an intentional exploration of mental health and the signs of suicidal ideation. In the first episode, while Nadia is in a convenience store, she sees Alan and can tell he’s in crisis but chooses not to help him. After getting to know Alan better, Nadia realizes that it was him that she saw that night and that she could have helped him better.

Mental health is also explored through Nadia’s mother, Lenora (Chloë Sevigny), who suffers from emotional issues that are not specifically diagnosed. Her mother is shown buying watermelons as their only source of food, shattering mirrors and acting erratically. Mentioned multiple times is how Nadia’s 36th birthday is important because she was now older than her mother would ever be. How her mother died was never specified in the show; all that is said in varying flashbacks is that her mother died when Nadia was younger.

What is so exceptional about this?

Something “Russian Doll” does well is correctly portraying how mental health affects people and those around them. It is easy to convey misconceptions of mental health in television, and having accurate representation is valuable.

“Russian Doll” is not perfect but has a hopeful and beautiful message concerning mental health. It gets better, and, while not easy, with the right amount of support, there are ways of helping yourself and others.

You cannot always “save” somebody, necessarily, as the show demonstrates, when Nadia and Alan are given the chance to help each in real time. Nadia tries to help Alan, which proves to be difficult. However, it is important to get help and to help others when you can.

Ruth (Elizabeth Ashley), Nadia’s aunt and a therapist, says to Nadia “You were this tiny seed buried in darkness fighting your way to the light. You wanted to live. It’s the most beautiful thing in the world.”