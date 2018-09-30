Rutgers wins close battle with Blue Hens 2-1.



Senior lisa Giezeman completed her second game in a row with a goal.

Rutgers made their way from the Garden State to the First State on Sunday where they squeezed by the Blue Hens 2-1 in a close knit game.

Senior forward Lisa Giezeman put Delaware on the board first with just over 11 minutes gone in the first period. Delaware couldn’t find the back of the goal for the rest of the game, even with winning the total shots battle 10-5. Delaware also struggled capitalizing on their eight corners.

“We can execute our corners well if we are on the same page and we are connecting when we have to, and we didn’t have enough of that today,” Head Coach Rolf van de Kerkhof said.

Rutgers tied the game up when Linde van Schaik scored 16 minutes and 29 seconds into the game. Delaware wasn’t able to score again, and Rutgers took advantage, taking the lead with a goal by Kassidy Shetler with 33 minutes and 58 seconds to go in the second half.

The Blue Hens have had a particularly tough schedule, playing seven ranked opponents in the first 11 games. However, van de Kerkhof isn’t fazed by that type of competition.

“If you want to be the best you have to play the best,” van de Kerkhof said. “With seven ranked opponents in our first 11 games we’ve certainly been able to put ourselves out there with the others. We have been in every game which is a good thing for this young squad. We are heading in the right direction and at the end of the day we have to be competitive and win the CAA if we want to advance.”

Delaware will travel to Harrisonburg, Va., to play the Dukes for the second game of CAA play on Friday, Oct. 5.