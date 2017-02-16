Sadé Chatman suspended indefinitely from basketball team



Suspended indefinitely on Thursday, it is unclear how long redshirt junior Sadé Chatman will be away from the team.

BY

MANAGING SPORTS EDITOR

A week after leading scorer Nicole Enabosi returned to the floor after missing one game with an illness, the Delaware women’s basketball team will now operate without another one of its front court leaders.

Redshirt junior forward Sadé Chatman has been suspended for the team indefinitely for undisclosed reasons.

“The University of Delaware announced Thursday that women’s basketball junior Sadé Chatman has been suspended from the team, effective immediately,” reads the press release. “There will be no further comment on the situation from university personnel or student-athletes.”

The university has not specified on anything beyond what is is noted in the press release. It is unclear if Chatman will be allowed in university athletic facilities or in the presence of other team members.

Chatman had been averaging 9.6 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game in just over 26 minutes per game. She is tied for 23rd in the CAA in scoring, which was bolstered by her career-high performance on Jan. 20 vs. Northeastern in which she scored 20 points.

In the absence of Chatman, Head Coach Tina Martin will likely point to freshman forward Rebecca Lawrence to help fill the void in Delaware’s lineup. Lawrence has scored 11 points all season in 15 games played.

Chatman’s absence also has implications to forwards Makeda Nicholas and Hannah Jardine, whose workload will likely increase. Jardine had already been inserted into the starting lineup six games ago, averaging 30.5 minutes per game in the six game stretch.

It is unclear whether Chatman will return to the court this season. The St. Paul, Minn. native is in her second season with the Blue Hens after transferring from Clemson, where she played for one season.

Delaware faces off against CAA rival Northeastern tomorrow night. Jardine will be expected to start, alongside forwards Nicholas and Enabosi and guards Abby Gonzalez and Erika Brown. The team sits with a 14-10 record with five regular season games to go.

