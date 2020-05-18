Safety procedures in the city and state, and for move-out



With the constant stream of national and global news regarding the coronavirus, state, local and campus news can easily get lost in the midst of the chaos.



Dean of Students Adam Cantley sent out an email to university students on May 14 summing up what students on- and off-campus should know about the virus as it relates to the Newark community and campus.

Here are the five basic facts Cantley wanted students to know about the rules in the city and state:

The City of Newark adopted an ordinance to limit the size of social gatherings. Students who violate this ordinance will be subject to legal processes and fines, and referred to the Office of Student Conduct. Delaware’s State of Emergency will last until May 31. Out-of-state individuals that come to Delaware must self-quarantine for 14 days. Masks are required in public spaces in Delaware. People in Delaware must continue to practice social and physical distancing.

As many students may have plans to return to the university to retrieve their belongings, they must keep in mind the previous rules instituted by the state and the city, as well as the following procedures established by the university: