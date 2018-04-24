Sara Magenheimer uses film to turn a lense toward sound and language

BIANCA THIRUCHITTAMPALAM/THE REVIEW

Sara Magenheimer shines light on the artistic expression of sound and language.

In a picture-oriented world, many artists chose to convey their messages largely through images. However, the opposite goes for artist Sara Magenheimer. Instead of creating works that place an emphasis on images, Magenheimer turns toward two often overlooked elements of art: sound and language.

Her interest in languages has a long history. From an Italian grandmother who taught Spanish, French and Italian at a local high school for girls, adopted brothers from Korea and adopted cousins from Bulgaria, Guatemala and Vietnam, Magenheimer grew up surrounded by a diverse range of cultures and languages. Her parents encouraged the family to learn more about her brothers’ Korean heritage, although Magenheimer notes that they often misinterpreted information.

“We did a lot of Korean cultural things that my parents learned through books,” Magenheimer says. “Often, we did them wrong, but with good intentions. We learned [Korean traditions] in this weird, translated way.”

This interpretation of language and culture influenced much of Magenheimer’s works. As part of the Department for Art and Design’s visiting Artist and Designer series, on April 17 at 5:30 in Room 140 of Smith Hall, students and faculty were able to experience this facet of Magenheimer’s work.

During her lecture, Magenheimer showed a sample of some of her work — the majority of it was film — but Magenheimer notes that she also works in other mediums, and discussed the inspirations and intent behind her art. To start off, she showed audiences a piece that includes many of the themes she works with, called “Nothing Comes from Talking (But Sound).”

“It’s sort of like the Rosetta Stone of my work,” Magenheimer says. “At the core, it’s about language and the communication of signs and symbols and the relationship between image and sound.”

The film, which is a little over a minute long, consists of cooked spaghetti being flung toward the center of a blue taped box as letters of the alphabet appear below. Occasionally, the pattern of the video would be broken up by an unexpected item (toward the end of the video, instead of cooked spaghetti being flung towards the square, a white pegboard is tossed forward). In addition to “Nothing Comes from Talking (But Sound),” Magenheimer showed other video works, such as “Seven Signs that Mean Silence” and “Which arbitrary thing are you?”

At the end of her lecture, Magenheimer opened the floor to questions and a discussion from the students. The question topics ranged from her choices of medium to where she finds inspiration.

Many of the students in the audience were artists themselves, members of the art and design major, or both. One of these students, Tamara Whaley, is a freshman art and design major as well as a freelance photographer.

“I really liked her use of editing,” Whaley says. “I also really liked the coloration. As a photographer, I’m very attracted to the saturation and vibrance of an image.”

The students were not the only ones who were impressed by Magenheimer’s work. Years before, faculty member Benjamin Lee Sperry had seen Magenheimer speak to one of his classes at The New School, his alma mater. Sperry recalls being “moved” by Magenheimer’s talk — during which she discussed the life of an artist — and when planning the series, reached out to her. One concept of Magenheimer’s recent talk that Sperry especially enjoyed was the way Magenheimer explained language as a “convenient superstructure.”

“I kind of took that from her talk [to mean a] too ‘convenient superstructure,” Sperry says. “You think of words like ‘love’ and you know it’s a heavy word. You say ‘love’ and everyone thinks they understand, but when you stop and think, there are different forms of love.”

Ultimately, Magenheimer’s talk seemed to encourage listeners to view language and sound in a new, elevated light.

“We use [language] to talk through a lot of really human things that are amorphous and invisible and challenging,” Magenheimer says. “[They] can’t really have a container, and language gives us a structure to contain them.”