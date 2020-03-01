SATIRE: I got on one of those sorority buses, and it drove me straight to hell

BY Senior Reporter

Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW

Beware of yellow buses with sorority girls, as our very own senior reporter, Evan Tridone, found out the hard way.

I don’t know how this message is reaching you, but if you are reading this, please come to hell to rescue me from this eternal pain.

It all started a few weeks ago, when I was waiting outside Perkins for a bus to take me to North Campus. One of these yellow buses pulled up. At first, I didn’t know what to think about it. Eventually, I decided that the normal university buses must have been late, since that seemed logical. It’s an Academy Street bus; it’s not out of this world.

So, I got on the bus and took a seat near the front. When I looked around the bus, I saw a lot of girls. Like a lot. All with heat-treated hair, wearing name tags with the same shirts and jackets on. Now, I don’t know why I didn’t think anything of that. It should have been the first warning. However, they did not seem to notice me because they were all talking to each other while eating a bowl from Roots.

The bus took off toward what I thought was North Campus but kept going. I figured maybe this is just the wrong line. I’ll get off at the next stop. But there was no next stop; the bus kept going, and going and going. Eventually the surrounding buildings and nature turned red, and the A/C stopped working on the bus. Newark hath become hell. The heat was unbearable, and I could barely keep my eyes open since I was about to pass out from dehydration.

Then, the bus stopped. Hallelujah! I suddenly heard chanting from a distance. I pressed forward, needing an answer. With the group of girls whom I rode with, I descended further and further into hell, and the chanting got louder. I could barely hear a melody, and I could see a group of people, bouncing in rhythm.

Oh god.

They’re singing “Mr. Brightside.”

I couldn’t escape, like sirens their voices drove me toward them in morbid curiosity. That’s when they noticed me. I was immediately jumped, held down and shoved inside of an old YoUDee costume. That is where I am writing this from. If anyone, anyone at all reads this, help me out of this hell.

Yours truly,

YoUDee?