Satire: The Hunt for Petal and Thorn

A secret sociey at UD? It may be more likely than you think.

In preparation for spooky season, I took it upon myself to research whether the university is haunted by more than just the crushed spirits of stressed-out students.

In doing so, I came across a Messenger article regarding UD legends. Among a curse from a very cranky Edgar Allen Poe and a nuclear reactor in the basement of DuPont Hall, it touched upon the university’s very own secret society: Petal and Thorn.

The society was purportedly established in 1927 with a mission to “have control of the politics” of the university through 10 senior students.

Although concrete information regarding the society is limited and definitive proof of its existence is lacking, I knew I had to get in on this. Nothing completes a resume like membership in a secret society.

Unfortunately, the society only accepts seniors, and I am but a mere freshman. However, I figured perhaps they might be willing to make an exception, or at least, give me some advice on how to apply for membership down the road.

I couldn’t find Petal and Thorn on StUDent Central. I guess they’re still in the process of becoming an RSO and/or really don’t want new members. I thought maybe as a preliminary show of devotion, I’d ought to go ahead and get them registered myself. I emailed with an inquiry as to establishing it as an official RSO a couple weeks ago.

I’m still waiting for a response, so it looks like the society may be on to me.

It’s funny, Petal and Thorn wasn’t covered in my UNIV101 class… I asked my instructors about any requirements for joining, but they both looked confused.

Maybe they’re onto me too.

I didn’t see them at Involvement Fair 2.0 either. Perhaps I wasn’t looking hard enough.

That, or the society’s definitely on to me.

Having explored every university-affiliated avenue in pursuit of Petal and Thorn, I found myself at a dead end. Not only could I not find any information regarding criteria for joining or Zoom meeting links, but I had already ordered a non-returnable sunflower costume in anticipation of my acceptance to the society.

As such, like anyone in my generation would, I turned to the internet. I got about 6 search results, all with non-definitive information — a majority of the rest of the results were about actual plants.

In the process, I additionally found many detailed, in-depth articles about university secret societies across America, which was convenient for my research but really bad for their credibility.

Take, for instance, Yale’s infamous Skull and Bones, to which the Messenger article compared Petal and Thorn.

“Skull and Bones?” How creative. The UDairy ice cream flavor names sound more intimidating. What sort of a “secret” society has their own Britannica page?

Now “Petal and Thorn” — that’s intimidating. Never underestimate the potency of allergies, friends.

Clearly, Petal and Thorn has left much open to interpretation for us unworthy. But rather than resign myself to the idea that I’ll never be able to join, I’ve opted to take matters into my own grubby, freshman hands.

While I wait for the sunflower costume to arrive, I’ve concluded that in order to become a member of Petal and Thorn, I have to “be” Petal and Thorn. Namely, I must try to be a flower.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to emulate plants when they’re all in the seasonal process of dying. Having no immediate flower friends to hang out with, I instead tried spending 24 hours in a small dirt patch in my backyard to get a true perspective of my leafy companions.

It rained all of that day and night, and let’s just say I left my dignity back there in the dirt, along with some tears.

The other day it happened to be unseasonably sunny, so I thought I should try my hand at photosynthesis. The fact that I don’t have any chloroplasts was irrelevant. Anyway, how hard could converting sunlight to energy be if my botanical allies can do it around the clock?

After eight hours of basking in the sun, I re-entered my home, frustrated and really, really hangry. Perhaps the sunflower costume will be satisfactory enough for the interim.

At least I can safely say that Petal and Thorn is doing this whole “secret” society thing quite well. I just hope that I haven’t inadvertently revealed too much about them, lest the members of the society plot to kill me in my sleep — or worse, have my GPA lowered.

Regardless, I like to think that I didn’t find them. They clearly found me.