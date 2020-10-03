Sean’s House officially opens, providing a priceless resource for Newark’s young adults

​

Sean’s House, a safe haven for those struggling with mental illness and substance abuse, has officially opened.​

Sean’s House, a safe haven for those struggling with mental illness and substance abuse, has officially opened. This house will create an extra mental health resource for Newark youth and young adults.

Chris Locke, founder of SL24: Unlocke the Light, which educates high school and college students about the signs of mental illness and provides support to student athletes who may be suffering from mental illness, has brought Sean’s House to life. He began going to high schools and colleges to speak to students about depression, anxiety and suicide prevention after his son, Sean Locke, lost his battle with depression.

Locke said, unbeknownst to him, Sean had been suffering from depression for about three years.

“He was a student athlete, played on the men’s basketball team, and was captain of the team his senior year and a great kid — loads of friends, very popular, had a great career after he graduated from [the University of] Delaware and worked for a real estate development firm in Wilmington,” Locke said. “But on July 18 of 2018, I got a phone call and was told that he had taken his life.”

After a high school presentation, a student’s mother reached out to Locke to explain that her son was suicidal and that she did not know where she could take him. He said that she explained the challenges with being able to get her son to meet with someone.

“So, from that phone conversation, my wife and I looked at each other, and we knew what the foundation’s mission was; and we started thinking about a safe haven for young adults, 18 to 24 year olds, to go and just talk to people,” Locke said.

They decided to buy the house Sean had lived in during his sophomore, junior, and senior years, located at 136 W. Main Street.

“The mission of the house is to help young adults deal with whatever they’re dealing with, and it’s an open house, in the sense that any student can come in, grab a cup of coffee and a chocolate chip cookie and just hang out at the house and read a book if they want,” Locke said.

Sean’s House also offers professional mental health support. According to Locke , his organization is working with the nursing college and the psychology department to deliver what he calls “Peer 24 Support.”

17 students have gone through a training program with the Mental Health Association in Delaware and are certified peer supporters. Doctoral students will be able to assess anyone who may be going through a crisis and figure out the best route for that person.

Bridget Hallett, a member of the peer support staff at Sean’s House and president of Friends 4 Friends, said that Sean’s House is especially important for the university community because the university cannot always cater to everyone.

“[Sean’s House] was to bring in UD students who may not have time or availability to go to the counseling center because the counseling center does get very packed,” Hallett said. “So, this is going to be an alternative for them to go and seek help.”

Hallett said that the lack of resources is not specific to the University of Delaware and that nationwide universities do not have enough mental health resources.

She said that the counseling center is trying to upgrade, get bigger buildings and get more psychologists and therapists, but despite that, they do have to turn away some students.

Brad Wolgast , director of the Center for Counseling and Student Development (CCSD), said that he is looking forward to seeing how CCSD can partner with Sean’s House and support the community in complementary ways.

“What CCSD can provide is professional counseling from licensed professionals and people who are just about to be licensed, which is essential for any college counseling, or college, or any university,” Wolgast said.

“But what we can’t provide is peer-to-peer connectedness and, you know, in the world of COVID right now, or even just in general on a college campus when the world isn’t living in COVID, connection with peers is really essential,” Wolgast said. “And no matter where you go to college or what university you attend, the first people you reach out to when you’re having a problem or concern, or something new or something ongoing are usually either friends or family members, so people that you’re close to.”

He said CCSD is hoping that Sean’s House will provide another layer of “connectedness” for students who are struggling, and that CCSD and Sean’s House will be able to refer students to one another.

“If a Sean’s House’s peer specialist recognizes that this is something that needs to go up the chain to someone who’s got more experience, they will refer to us, and vice versa,” Wolgast said.

The CCSD did establish remote resources for university students, but Wolgast went on to elaborate upon the CCSD’s weakness due to the nature of the ongoing pandemic.

“If we’re recognizing that this is a student that needs more support from someone who’s a peer, you know, someone who’s also a college student, then we can send them over there.”

When there is the death of a student or former student, Wolgast also said that it’s empowering to see the community support to make changes and do something to help and improve the lives of college students.

Sean’s House, which officially opened Sept. 24, is open 24/7 and is completely free of charge for all services. Locke said Sean’s House is the gift that his son leaves for the university community.

“Sean was this very warm and loving person, and, you know, when he lived there, he welcomed everybody into the house, and he was well-known in the UD community, as well as in the Newark [community] and state [community],” Locke said.

According to Locke, Sean was well-known to a lot of people. When he passed away, close to 4,000 people came to his viewing and funeral.

“You walk through that front door, he lived there, he always stood up, he was 6’4”, blonde hair, blue eyes, and [would] just give you a big hug and say, ‘Come on in, we’re happy to have you;’ that’s kind of the approach we want,” Locke said. “This house is for the UD students, the high school students; we want them to feel welcome and know that this is a safe haven for them to get whatever assistance they need, and that’s Sean’s gift to UD.”