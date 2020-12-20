Second half drought plagues Blue Hens in loss against La Salle

On the road in Philadelphia, Delaware fell to 2-2 after losing to the La Salle Explorers by a score of 71-61. It was the Blue Hens first matchup in over a week, since beating George Washington last Friday.



Courtesy of bluehens.com/THE REVIEW

Delaware started strong, opening the game on a 9-0 run. The Explorers turned the ball over five times in their first six possessions, but quickly stormed back with a 7-0 run of their own to tighten up the game.

Senior forward Dylan Painter was the focal point of Delaware’s offense in the first half, scoring nine points, six rebounds and hitting 5 of 6 free throws. Senior guards Ryan Allen and Kevin Anderson struggled to get involved, which let La Salle stay in the game down 32-29 at halftime.

Redshirt sophomore forward Aleks Novakovich and Allen opened up the second half with a three pointer apiece to put the game at 38-34. However, after nine first half turnovers, ball security continued to haunt Delaware.

Four turnovers in the first five minutes in the second half gave the Explorers the extra possessions they needed to tie the game back up at 38-38 for the first time all game. With 12:44 remaining, La Salle took its first lead at 44-42.

Delaware quickly responded with two baskets by sophomore Johnny McCoy and fellow guard Anderson to go up 48-44. What ensued became the storyline of the game for both teams.

La Salle went on a tear, with a 15-0 run to take back the lead, 59-48. The Blue Hens missed six straight field goals and gave the ball away four times. La Salle’s senior guard, David Beatty, spearheaded this streak with nine of his team’s fifteen consecutive points.

The Blue Hens field goal drought of over eight minutes was finally broken by Allen hitting a deep three pointer with two minutes left in the game. But the extended drought rendered them in too big of a hole to escape, on both offense and defense.

“Give La Salle credit, they were the more aggressive team in the second half,” coach Martin Ingelsby said after the game. “I thought we let our frustration on the offense end affect us defensively.”

Delaware would pull within six points, but their opponents hit six of six free throws down the stretch to seal the game and move to 3-4 on the season after an 0-3 start.

Allen finished the game as the highest scorer for the Blue Hens with 17 points on 6 of 16 shooting from the field. McCoy added 11 points on a solid shooting day, going 4 for 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Anderson had a pedestrian eight points with five assists in 38 minutes of action. After being the center of the Blue Hens offense in the opening 20 minutes, Painter was shut out in the second half, with zero points and one lone rebound. Sophomore guard Ebby Asamoah added seven points in 16 minutes of play, but fouled out with 1:01 left in the second half.

In addition to the second half offensive slump, 17 turnovers on the day troubled the Blue Hens and allowed La Salle to complete the comeback. While both teams had turnover issues in the first half, the Explorers were able to rectify that problem after halftime.

Beatty led all players with 18 points, while Sherif Kenney and Jhamir Brickus also reached double-digit scoring marks for La Salle, with 16 points and 12 points, respectively.

The Blue Hens will look to climb back above the .500 mark in a home matchup against Morgan State on Monday, a game that was recently added to the schedule. Ingelsby and his team will look to better their offensive output after a subpar performance Saturday.

“[We need to] give these guys some confidence,” Ingelsby said. “We’ll try to bounce back with a win Monday heading into the break.”