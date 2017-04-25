Senior Doug Trimble powers the Blue Hen offense



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Trimble leads the CAA in several statistical categories, powering a talented Blue Hens offensive lineup.

BY

ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR

Doug Trimble spent his first two seasons at Delaware in a supporting role –– starting part-time until his junior year, when he became an everyday bat at the back of the lineup.

Now as a senior, he is the Blue Hens’ offensive centerpiece and the team’s fastest rising star.

Thirty-eight games into his final season, Trimble leads the CAA in batting average (.407), hits (61) and total bases (91). The designated hitter ranks among the top five in the CAA in five other offensive categories, leading Delaware’s top ranked offense.

“It’s just been working for me,” Trimble said. “I’m trying to become the smartest hitter I can –– trying to really study certain sequences and trying to select the right pitch to hit.”

Over the summer, Trimble tweaked his swing. He added a leg kick for extra pop, and worked on becoming more balanced at the plate. He also changed his mental approach at the dish, focusing on working deeper in counts and finding his pitch to hit.

“I’m trying to swing less,” Trimble said. “I’m trying to swing maybe once every at bat. Just find the one pitch I want and swing.”

So far the changed approach has paid major dividends. Trimble has improved his batting average over 100 points from a season ago. If he can maintain a batting average over .400, Trimble would be the first Blue Hen to do so since 2013, when Jimmy Yezzo hit .410. He would be just the fourth Blue Hen to hit over .400 since the turn of the century, joining Yezzo, Reid Gorecki (.414 in 2002) and Andrew Salvo (.419 in 2000).

As a designated hitter, Trimble spends prolonged portions of each game on the bench. Although it often becomes a challenge to stay warm in the early weeks of the season, he is able to use that time to study opposing pitchers.

“Just watching other guys hit, seeing different pitches, that keeps me in the game the whole time, I never really try to zone out during the game at all,” Trimble said. “I just look at different guys in the bullpen who might come into the game, look at what they throw, study other guys’ at-bats, see what their pitch sequence was so I can kind of go off of that.”

Currently Delaware is tied for third in the CAA with a conference record of 9-6. After beginning conference play 4-5, the Hens have won seven of their last eight games, including back-to-back CAA series wins over Hofstra and Elon. In that stretch, Head Coach Jim Sherman moved Trimble from cleanup to third in the order. With Trimble third, the Hens are 8-3, compared to 15-12 when he bats fourth.

“I wanted to get Dougie up in the first inning,” Sherman said. “Moholl [centerfielder Kevin Mohollen] has been getting on. He’s always getting on base and I wanted Dougie to finally get up there with a runner on. He’s our hottest hitter.”

Out of the third spot in 11 of the Hens’ last 12 contests, Trimble is hitting .436 (17-39), has an on-base percentage of .569 (29-51) and has driven in nine runs.

In a lineup loaded with the likes of pre-season all-american outfielder Jordan Glover, on-base machine Mohollen and power-hitting first baseman Nick Patten, Trimble was risen above the pack.

“He’s our offensive MVP no doubt,” Sherman said. “When you’re older and you’re experienced like he is sometimes you think you’ve tweaked certain things but I think he’s hitting just based off of experience now. He’s comfortable in his own skin, so he’s a more relaxed type of hitter. So end result that makes him a better hitter.”