Seven thoughts following Delaware’s 38-14 win against New Hampshire

Delaware went on the road Saturday afternoon and took a definitive 38-14 win against New Hampshire. Spurred by multiple impact plays from the defense and special teams unit, it continued a now three-game win streak. Delaware is 5-2 overall and 3-1 in CAA play.

Here are seven quick observations following Delaware’s win.

Pat Kehoe injured

Kehoe left the game late in the second half after a strip sack fumble that New Hampshire ran back for a touchdown. The severity of Kehoe’s injury is unknown.

If Kehoe has to miss time, J.P. Caruso, the transfer from Appalachian State who started six games last season, would take over. In that event, a drop off in production should be expected. Kehoe entered the weekend third in the CAA in passing yards per game (210.8). Last season, Caruso never surpassed 200 yards in the air.

Delaware, however, went 4-2 in Caruso’s starts. He also fueled a 24-20 come-from-behind victory at Stony Brook in relief of Joe Walker.

Second half dominance

The Delaware defense took control after halftime and enabled the Blue Hens to take a comfortable 31-7 lead into the final quarter, which quickly turned into garbage time. Delaware held New Hampshire to 2.3 yards per play in the third quarter and just 16 rushing yards on nine attempts (1.8 yards per carry). In four drives, New Hampshire gained just one first down.

Taking advantage of New Hampshire mistakes

Delaware scored 17 points in the first three quarters off New Hampshire blunders. Troy Reeder recovered a fumble, which led to a Frank Raggo field goal, Cam Kitchen intercepted a screen pass leading to a Joe Walker touchdown run on the next play and Reeder blocked a punt which led to a Kani Kane touchdown run immediately. Delaware ended the game plus-3 in turnovers.

Winning teams protect the football and convert opportunities granted to them by their opponent. Delaware looked like a winning team on Saturday.

Offense not needed

Delaware only needed two offense-led scoring drives because they took advantage of New Hampshire’s mistakes. The Blue Hens ran a remarkably low number of plays when the game was close.

After Kehoe’s 38 offensive plays, Delaware led 38-14. He finished 7-10 for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns. Delaware’s leading receiver Charles Scarff made two catches for 37 yards.

The Wildcats ended the game with 20 more offensive snaps than Delaware (70-50). The differential is not necessarily a bad thing for Delaware, who only trailed in time of possession by two minutes, but was a sign of the unique nature of this game, which featured three interceptions, five fumbles (two lost), a blocked punt, a missed field goal and a kick return for a touchdown.

Nasir Adderley 92 yards to paydirt

Delaware was preparing for a New Hampshire onside kick when Nasir Adderley fielded his first kickoff of the season. It looked like Adderley might’ve been stacked up at the 25 yard line, as almost all of the players in the area froze, but the senior safety was able to escape, sneak up the sideline — all the while keeping his feet in bounds — and take it 92 yards to the house.

Did that really just happen? @NasirAdderley takes it 92 YARDS on the kickoff! Delaware now leads 38-14#BleedBlue302#BlueHens pic.twitter.com/XpoJCa4xx6 — Delaware Football (@DelawareFB) October 20, 2018

It was a brilliant heads up football play.

The man in the middle

Troy Reeder turned in another excellent performance. Coming off a 15-tackle game against Elon, for which he was named CAA Defensive Player of the Week, Reeder delivered with two impact plays (a blocked punt and a fumble recovery), eight tackles, a sack and three tackles for a loss. Reeder, who was named the team’s most improved player in the spring after an All-CAA season in 2017, has brought his game up another notch.

New Hampshire is toast

With the loss New Hampshire is 1-6 overall and 0-4 in CAA play. It’s all but guaranteed that the Wildcats will not continue their 14-year playoff streak.

New Hampshire was one of the final teams to make the 24-team FCS playoff tournament over Delaware last season. Both teams finished 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the CAA.

New Hampshire’s quarterback Trevor Knight, the CAA preseason Player of the Year, was injured in the Wildcats’ first game of the season. He missed the next four games, all of which New Hampshire lost. In his return, New Hampshire hasn’t fared much better, going 1-2 in their last three games with losses against Stony Brook and Delaware.

As programs like Rhode Island, Towson and Maine have leaped to the top of the conference, others like New Hampshire, Villanova and Richmond have dropped to the bottom.