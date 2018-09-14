Sewage blockage displaces 42 students



Caleb Owens/THE REVIEW

Students from George Read had to be moved after a sewage blockage.

A sewage blockage in George Read South Residence Hall forced 42 students to immediately relocate to temporary housing on Monday.

“UD officials responded quickly, cleaning and sanitizing many of the rooms,” Andrea Boyle Tippett, director of external relations, said in an email. “Those who cannot move back yet, where the damage was greatest, are living temporarily elsewhere on campus.”

Boyle Tippett said more than half of the displaced residents have moved back into their rooms.

As of 5:22 p.m. on Thursday, the office of Residence Life and Housing had no information about the blockage on either its social media or its website.

“Any affected students who have concerns are encouraged to call the Division of Student Life,” Boyle Tippett said.