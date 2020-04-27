SGA candidates debate over Zoom



THE REVIEW

On Wednesday, the candidates for all contested positions, including the presidency, the vice presidency for external affairs and the vice presidency of university affairs, debated over Zoom.

BY

Senior Reporter

This year, three students are seeking the student body presidency: Mia Carbone, Stephanie Boateng and Luis Garcia Osorio. Last year, Gianna Lorusso ran uncontested for student body president.

The only uncontested position in the student government association (SGA) is executive vice president. This role will go to sophomore public policy major John Cohill.

On Wednesday, the candidates for all contested positions, including the presidency, the vice presidency for external affairs and the vice presidency of university affairs, debated over Zoom. The candidates focused on intentions to increase visibility of SGA. They also discussed potential mental health initiatives and hopes for greater efforts in inclusion and diversity.

In the past, Student Television Network hosted the SGA debates. Due to this year’s unique circumstances and the closure of campus, the debate was done remotely. A recording of the debate can be accessed at bit.ly/sgazoomdebate.

“This is totally uncharted territory for us, having to be off-campus doing elections,” Lorusso said. “A large part of elections is that everyone is kind of campaigning on campus, handing out stuff on The Green and kind of seeing students face-to-face, so it will kind of be hard for our candidates to kind of get that meaningful interaction that they would normally get.”

Usually academic affairs senators are elected in the spring as well, but this election will be moved to the fall because filling the positions requires on-campus recruiting. According to Lorusso, SGA continued with executive board elections as scheduled because newly-elected members go on retreats over the summer.

Carbone, a junior political science and communications major, described her pursuit of the presidency as a “passion project.” She is a member of the Blue Hen Party and is currently the chief justice of SGA. She previously worked to develop late-night dining at Russell dining hall and to promote mental health and personal hygiene through a “wellness pantry,” which she plans to implement upon students’ return to campus.

If elected as president, Carbone plans to continue to develop mental health initiatives including the “wellness pantry” and to implement a mental health curriculum into First Year Seminar classes.

“I think most of all I want to increase the visibility that every community on campus feels,” Carbone said. “I want them to feel like they can come to SGA and talk to any of us and we’ll try and do something about it; we’ll do whatever we can to make their experience better.”

Boateng, a junior organizational and community leadership major and current vice president of university affairs, has been involved with SGA since she was a freshman. In her previous years with SGA and in her current role, Boateng focused on helping new senators become accustomed to their roles in SGA. She also worked on policies such as the placement of air conditioning and hand-sanitizer dispensers in residence halls and the addition of shuttle stops.

As a member of the R.E.A.L. party, which stands for “Representation for all, Equity and Excellence for all, the Advancement of all, and Leadership above all,” Boateng pushes for inclusion of all students, regardless of background.

Boateng expressed that if she is to be elected, she would work to increase awareness of SGA and to increase outreach to the student body through social media and increased programming. She also wants to pursue more diversity and inclusion and mental health initiatives.

“We really want to show people that their voice is important and their voice matters and their needs matter,” Boateng said. “A lot of people don’t know what SGA does and who SGA is, which is really sad because we are supposed to be representing the student body. How can we represent a student body that we don’t reach?”

Current treasurer in the SGA cabinet, junior chemical engineering major Luis Garcia Osorio, is also running for president. Osorio was previously an academic affairs senator for the College of Engineering and advocated for the grade forgiveness policy. If elected, Osorio hopes to create a historian position within SGA and a “hall of fame” for past cabinet members. Osorio also plans to increase communication between students and administration.

“I want faculty and administration to have a way to get feedback from students,” Osorio said. “They send out a lot of questionnaires and surveys, but I feel like a lot of times the response is a little slow.”

The candidates running to be vice president of external affairs both echoed Osorio’s desire for greater student communication with administration.

Tori Glover, a freshman medical diagnostics major running with the R.E.A.L. party, said that she hopes to see “more balance” between students and administration. Sophomore sociology major and Blue Hen Party candidate Caroline Klinger claimed that if elected, she will work to build a “network that aims to reach more students” through increased connection with Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) and a greater social media presence.

“I think that that entails not just having a seat at the table but really leaning in, standing up for what we need to stand up for, not being afraid to be bold and say the things that need to be said in order to make things better on campus,” Klinger said.

Glover hopes to reach out to multicultural and sustainability RSOs in particular. She emphasized her party’s commitment to “advancement for all.”

“I think it’s just making sure that students know they have a voice no matter what and that we can help them increase their voice on campus,” Glover said.

The candidates for vice president of university affairs took different approaches to the role.

Sophomore psychology and political science double major Cassidy Milewski, a member of the Blue Hen Party, hopes to focus on internal SGA affairs. She wants to increase the number of senators and add a sustainability senator.

“We really would be nothing as an organization without our senators,” Milewski said.

The R.E.A.L. Party candidate, Kasiyah Tatem, a sophomore political science major, would focus on promoting a “positive civic culture” at the university as a whole. To do so, she intends to boost face-to-face interaction between students and the university’s administration through town halls.

“We have the privilege of getting to know the president and vice president, and that’s something I want to provide for the student body,” Tatem said. “Let them visibly see the people that we know and love already.”

Because he is running uncontested, Cohill did not speak.

Virtual elections were scheduled to occur from April 22 to 24. However, they are now happening April 23to 25 because of technical difficulties with the online voting system. The issues have been fixed and the link to vote was sent out in an email to the student body on the morning of April 23.

The debate ended with the presidential candidates’ closing statements.

“Stay strong,” Osorio said. “We are the future.”