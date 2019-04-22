SGA elections, many uncontested, bring new cabinet and senators for 2019-2020 year



Photos of the candidates courtesy of SGA.

(Top row, left to right:) Stephanie Boateng and Paige Tortorice. (Bottom row, left to right:) Luis Garcia Osorio and Nicholas Schrieber.

BY Senior Reporter

The university’s Student Government Association (SGA) held elections for their new executive cabinet between last, asking students to “Vote your Voice and #BeHeard!” in an email sent encouraging students to vote.

There was, however, not much to vote for.

The majority of positions up for election had only one candidate running. Gianna Lorusso, a junior with a double major in operations management and management, ran unopposed for Student Body President. Involved in SGA since her freshman year, she was a Student Affairs Senator for her first and second years and was elected to the Executive Cabinet as Chief Justice for her third year.

Lorusso’s plans for the next academic year as president include the continuation of improved communication between the student body and administration, as well as continuing mental health initiatives and fighting campus sexual assault with new policy.

Julia Rowland, a junior with a double major in political science and interpersonal communications and a minor in journalism, also ran unopposed for Executive Vice President. Wanting to gain more knowledge of the university and make a significant change, Rowland joined SGA hoping to “[foster] more student exposure in our administration allowing for more voices and opinions to be heard and recognized.”

Emily Sousa will assume the office of Vice President of External Affairs after her opponent, Sansskruty Rayavarapu, dropped out of the race at the last moment.

Stephanie Boateng, a sophomore studying organizational and community leadership with a minor in art and entrepreneurship, won the vote for Vice President of University Affairs. She defeated freshman public policy major and business administration minor John Cohill for Vice President of University Affairs.

Mia Carbone, a sophomore with a double major in political science and communication interest and minors in public policy and journalism, ran unopposed for Chief Justice. She had been a student affairs senator for SGA since fall 2017 and helped enact changes on campus such as the addition of late night dining hours to Russell Dining Hall.

In order to run for the available positions, the candidates were required to have completed one full term in SGA in an elected or appointed position.

The Academic Affairs Senator positions up for election each had two candidates.

The position of Academic Affairs Senator for the College of Engineering went to sophomore chemical engineering student Luis Garcia Osorio, who defeated Brandon Longtine, a freshman construction engineering and management major.

Paige Tortorice will retain her seat as Academic Affairs Senator for the College of Earth, Ocean and Environment next year, having defeated freshman environmental science major Kristie Arlotta.

Within the College of Arts and Sciences, Nicholas Schrieber won an overwhelming majority of the vote over sophomore neuroscience major Eesha Ahmed. Schrieber hopes to reform SGA in order to make it larger, more representative and more open to the public.

“Rather than purport that I can single handedly deliver my promises, I will instead work tirelessly to expand the SGA Senate to represent the College and its diversity as we know it,” Schrieber said. “Furthermore, the current operations of SGA do not represent those of a deliberative body with significant decision-making power. Roll-call votes are not taken and resolutions are not published on the website. As Senator, I will seek to require more information be released about SGA’s workings, especially voting records, resolutions, and final vote totals for elections.”

Dervla Dougherty, a freshman pre-veterinary and animal biosciences major, ran unopposed for Academic Affairs Senator of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Describing herself as passionate and involved with the college, as well as a member of the Animal Science Club and the professional agricultural sorority, she is “eager to strengthen the connections between the college with the rest of the university.”

Now that the 2019-2020 Executive Cabinet has been chosen, fourteen appointed positions will be open for application: Chief of Staff, two Government Affairs Senators, a Faculty Affairs Senator, three Programming Senators, a Treasurer, an IT Senator, three Public Relations Senators and two Judicial Affairs Senators.