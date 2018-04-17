SGA President hopeful Kevin Peterson hopes to “implement actual improvements” if elected





Courtesy of Kevin Peterson

Kevin Peterson seeks to expand mental health resources and resources for sexual assault survivors if elected SGA president.

When deciding to run for Student Government Association (SGA) student body president, Kevin Peterson was faced with the question of whether, as an undergraduate student going into his fifth year, he should take charge, or make way for younger leaders. Ultimately, he decided that he wanted a chance to implement his vision for the future of the university.

“I really want to change the sexual assault policy, and I really want to implement actual improvements,” he said.

Peterson is the presidential candidate representing the Blue Party, which, other than Peterson, consists of Corinne Bogan, Sarah Amalfitano, Brennan Weber, Gianna Lorusso and Mia Carbon. The Blue Party, which was formed this year, has members running for various offices in this year’s SGA elections, which are being held from April 16-18.

His experience at the organization began during his junior year, during which he served as the finance senator. His personal experience with sexual assault prompted him to join SGA to help promote change. Peterson currently serves as the executive vice president for the organization, and has helped improve SGA’s online presence.

“The big thing I did was getting the website together,” he said.

In addition, Peterson has worked with the Faculty Senate on the recent proposed amendments to the non-discrimination policy, has helped to organize the first It’s On Us, kNOw MORE Rally Against Sexual Assault and implemented a new caucus structure to the Student Senate.

Next year, regardless of whether or not he wins the presidential election, Peterson hopes to work toward the creation of more comprehensive mental health resources and the improvement of resources for sexual assault survivors.

He has begun to work with university faculty to discuss the addition of another counselor to the Center for Counseling & Student Development to lift the strain off of their resources and accomodate the university’s growing population.

“The university is clearly signaling that they want to expand and grow, and often they don’t really think of mental health as an added resource,” he said.

In addition to this, he hopes to add online counseling services, and make counselors more accessible to students on North Campus.

“No matter what happens, I’m going to be pushing and lobbying Assanis and [other administration members] to fill the vacancies,” he said.

To combat sexual assault, and make the reporting process easier on survivors, Peterson hopes to implement a system similar to Callisto, which allows survivors to log their assault without it being immediately seen. When the survivor is ready, they can choose to have the report sent to Title IX administrators. Callisto also gives the option to enter the assailants name under the condition that, if another log is made that names the same individual, a Title IX coordinator will be made aware of the repeat offender.

In addition to mental health and sexual assault initiatives, Peterson said that, while he thinks tuition increases are necessary and healthy, he wants to work with administration to allow current students to be grandfathered into future increases and be sure that current increases will be directly beneficial to current students.

Weber, a junior who serves as SGA’s public relations senator, is running for vice president of external affairs alongside Peterson as a member of the Blue Party. He thinks that Peterson’s personality makes him a natural fit for political office.

“I think it’s obvious that you can tell that he is meant to do something in politics,” Weber said.

According to Weber, Peterson’s sensibility and tenacity would help to make him an effective leader if elected.

“He has a goal in mind and he stops at nothing until he gets that accomplished,” Weber said. “I think he sets really realistic goals, and he sets his mind to things that are attainable to accomplish and he gets those done.”