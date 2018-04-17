Shane Dorsey: Candidate for student body president



Shane Dorsey seeks to expand academic resources and improve safety measures on campus if elected as student body president of SGA.

Shane Dorsey, a junior studying political science and public policy, is running on a platform that centers on expanding student outreach at the university and expanding the scope of the Student Government Association (SGA). Dorsey seeks to improve several aspects of the university if elected, with a particular focus on expanding academic resources and improving safety measures on campus.

“SGA right now is relatively inefficient,” Dorsey said. “I just think there could be a lot more being done than we are currently accomplishing.”

Dorsey became involved in SGA at the beginning of his sophomore year. He credits former SGA student body president Matthew Rojas for helping him become involved in SGA, as the two are both members of the fraternity Theta Chi. Currently, Dorsey is serving as the president of Theta Chi and also as a student affairs senator for SGA. He co-chairs the Student Wellness Caucus, where he has looked to improve safety for students at the university.

“One of the things I looked into this year was expanding the blue light system on campus,” Dorsey said. “The system is a great way to help students stay more secure, but through my research, I found that it wasn’t possible to expand.”

Although Dorsey wasn’t able to accomplish this task, he has contributed to other new initiatives at the university, such as late-night dining hours. Though SGA has had some past success in outreach, Dorsey believes the organization needs to do a better job going forward and that he would be the candidate that would best address those concerns.

One of the problems that Dorsey believed SGA could do a better job of is in the realm of social media.

“The reality is you look around and the majority of people are on their phones and people are always using technology,” Dorsey said. “We have been promoting stuff on social media. I just think we haven’t hit that breaking point yet … My goal is to change the culture so people look forward seeing what we have to offer and even participating in some of the initiatives we have to offer.”

According to Dorsey, part of SGA’s inefficiency stems from not having a consistent platform year to year.

“I have been talking to Natalie Criscenzo lately about the projects she is working on and the projects that she hopes to see done on campus so that whoever takes over next can continue that,” Dorsey said. “A lot of the projects we want to work on cannot be accomplished in two semesters.”

The election cycle has been a topic that Dorsey said has been discussed in recent meetings, which has led to the creation of an election caucus. Dorsey would like to see all elections take place in the spring, but also do it in a way that does not leave out incoming freshman.

“We are bound to have the largest freshman class in school history this year,” Dorsey said. “You don’t want to leave those people out. It would be advisable to whoever is in charge of student government next year that freshman are contacted day one or maybe even before they come into the school.”

Dorsey promised that, as SGA student body president, he would actively find out what students want to see as the school year progresses. He mentioned that he would like to see an increased polling and engagement between SGA and the student body.

“In order to stand up for the students, you have to understand what the students want,” Dorsey said. “It’s going to start with that and grasp where students are at on certain issues so that when the leadership goes to these Board of Trustees meetings and meets with President Assanis and the administration that we are being open, transparent and accurate in explaining to them what the students want.”