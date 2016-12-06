Shared governance remains issue for Faculty Senate



Stock / The Review

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

Issues of shared governance and free speech remained topics of contention at the Faculty Senate meeting Monday night. In May, the Board of Trustees voted to make changes to Article 3, despite the Faculty Senate’s opposition to such changes. Article 3 of the Faculty Senate Bylaws works to provide clarity on the roles of faculty and higher leadership within the university. According to the Faculty Senate’s meeting minutes, last May’s approval was found not to be in compliance with Delaware’s Freedom of Information Act, which the university’s Office of General Counsel admitted among recent complaints from Delaware legislators to the attorney general. Upon the discovery that the Board of Trustees intended to vote on the same version of Article 3, this time in compliance with the Delaware’s Freedom of Information Act, faculty members were less than pleased. On Monday, the Faculty Senate put to a vote to request that the Board of Trustees negotiate “in good faith” with the Faculty Senate if any new changes to Article 3 are proposed. In efforts to persuade his colleagues to pass the resolution, Economics Professor Steve Hastings read a letter from Biological Sciences Professor Deni Galileo. In the letter Galileo stressed how important passing the resolution was in respect to faculty power and shared governance with the Board of Trustees. “Voting on the resolution provides an opportunity to make our feelings known, and to respectfully request that the board slow down and reconsider several things that we found questionable in May and still [find] questionable now,” Galileo said. Continuing further to explain how the Board of Trustee’s revisions would reduce faculty’s power, Galileo went as far as saying how such unapproved changes would make the provost and president “co-dictators” who could strip faculty of important responsibilities. Physics Professor John Morgan later defended Galileo’s use of the word “dictator”: if there was any inaccuracy in Galileo’s word choice, Morgan said, it’s that it “was an understatement.” “It is clear that the UD Board of Trustees re-ratifying their Article 3 changes would violate President Assanis’ standing goal to rebuild trust, which now is virtually nonexistent here at Delaware,” Galileo said. Other Senate members and administrators others present had varying opinions, including Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs Matt Kinservik. Kinservik said that the Trustees’ changes to Article 3 align with AAUP values. “It is not a radical change over power, it is clarification that brings us into alignment with best practice around these issues,” Kinservik said of the revisions. Although the Board of Trustees is still scheduled to vote on the matter at their semi-annual meeting next week, other faculty, among them Electrical Engineering Professor Charles Boncelet, still hope that their voices can be heard. “[The changes will] basically allow the president and provost to bypass what they please,” Boncelet said. “Even though the Senate is supposed to be responsible for procedures of academics at the university.” Share it: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Related