Shooting struggles throughout lead Blue Hens to first defeat against UMBC

In a matchup that was originally scheduled for Dec. 2, a slow start offensively plagued the Blue Hens throughout the evening, with the Hens suffering their first loss of the year against the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) 76-61.



Courtesy of Ian Feldmann, UMBC Athletics

A tough night shooting saw Delaware suffer its first lose of the year.

BY

Managing Sports Editor

In a matchup that was originally scheduled for Dec. 2, a slow start offensively plagued the Blue Hens throughout the evening, with the Hens suffering their first loss of the year against the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) 76-61.

By game’s end, Delaware shot a lackluster 37% from the field, while also struggling from behind the three point line, going six for 23. In the team’s last win against Salem, Delaware connected on more than half of it’s three-point attempts.

Head Coach Martin Ingelsby credited UMBC’s effort to control Delaware on the offensive side of the ball, pointing to the Retriever’s style of play.

“Tip your hat to UMBC, they’re a well-coached, disciplined, scrappy team,” Ingelsby said. “They are tough defensively and made it difficult for us to get into a flow on the offensive end.”

Delaware’s offensive struggles came as the team’s starting backcourt of Ryan Allen and Kevin Anderson went a combined 2-13 from the three point line. Anderson finished as the team’s leading scorer with 18 points, with Allen close behind, putting up 15 points of his own.

Coming off an impressive performance, including six three pointers in the team’s opener, Ebby Asamoah was unable to get consistent looks, scoring six points while going two for four from three.

Compared to Delaware’s offensive struggles, UMBC was able to have an efficient shooting performance. The Retrievers went 26-49 from the field, with a 53.1% field goal percentage on the night. UMBC paired that with a 46.7% three-point percentage, including a second half that saw UMBC go three for five from beyond the arch.

Three Retrievers ended the night with double digit points. Senior and 5’ 2” guard Darnell Rogers lead the team in scoring, going for 16 points along with eight rebounds. Junior guard R.J. Eytle-Rock and senior forward Dimitrije Spasojevic both scored 12 points.

With just over eight minutes to go in the second half and Delaware trailing by eight, UMBC went on an 8-0 run to push it’s lead to 15 and put the game close to out of reach.

According to Ingelsby, Delaware’s second half included defensive lapses that he hopes to work on as the season progresses.

“We had some breakdowns defensively in the second half,” Ingelsby said. “We just need to get back to practice and keep working.”

Even with the defeat, there were bright spots to the team’s performance.

In just his second game as a Blue Hen, freshman Andrew Carr played 18 minutes and scored 11 points coming off the bench. Delaware also saw Anthony Ochefu make his debut as a Blue Hen.

Ochefu, a senior transfer from Stony Brook, had his transfer waiver recently approved by the NCAA. The 6’ 9” forward played six minutes and pulled in three rebounds. He will have one year of eligibility with Delaware.

Delaware is set to host George Washington on Friday Dec. 11, followed by a Dec. 19 matchup at La Salle. The Blue Hens were expected to play Navy on Dec. 21, but due to COVID-19 complications in Navy’s program, the matchup was canceled.