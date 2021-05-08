Sisters On The Move: Providing a home away from home for women of color



Sisters On The Move is a registered student organization that seeks to empower young women of color and create a safe community where they can uplift and support each other.

For junior political science major Kasiyah Tatem, president of Sisters On The Move, the organization is all about staying true to your identity.

“[It] really is a home away from home for the young women of color at UD,” Tatem said. “We basically provide programs that we make sure that they are feeling connected to other women of color spiritually, physically, even professionally.”

During her sophomore year, Tatem served as the women’s research chair, where her job was to research ideas and problems that are affecting young women of color and find ways to plan events around them. She organized a women of color career panel as well as a sickle cell kiosk.

In the spring of her sophomore year, Tatem became co-president of Sisters On The Move and has been president for all of her junior year.

The organization hosts a wide array of events about a range of topics. Past events have included a women of color career panel and a discussion about the effects of colorism with Chi Upsilon Sigma Latin Sorority Incorporated.

Sisters On The Move also hosts a variety of philanthropic events. They have raised money for many Black Lives Matter initiatives such as The Okra Project, Therapy for Black Girls and The Philadelphia Bail Fund and have also raised awareness for breast cancer.

Like many registered student organizations, Sisters On The Move was forced to go virtual once the pandemic hit.

“The virtual platform has been challenging,” Tatem said. “[It’s difficult to make] sure that we’re engaging everyone because a lot of us have Zoom fatigue from being in classes everyday. And our events usually start at 5:00 or 5:30, so people are already tired by that time.”

Some virtual events held over Zoom have included a freshman survival guide and a women’s empowerment event with the Delaware African Student Association.

“Our attendance has dwindled a bit,” Tatem said. “We still have a good turnout, but it’s not like when we were on campus where we [had] up to 40 girls coming to our events.”

Tatem stressed the importance of having an organization like Sisters On The Move at the university, whose population is 74% white.

“It’s so important to have an organization and a board like Sisters On The Move at a predominantly white campus, because some of us get lost within our identities [here],” Tatem said. “Some of us come from diverse backgrounds, and coming and seeing no one that looks like you could be overwhelming on your mental health — and sometimes your academic performance.”

Tatem said that being the only person of color in a classroom is a taxing feeling, and Sisters On The Move provides students with a break from that tension.

“Being able to take that time out of your day to engage with people who have similar interests and have similar experiences as you is just really important,” Tatem said. “So Sisters On The Move [is] able to provide that home away from home, and that safe space alleviates some of that stress that comes with being a Black face or a Hispanic face or a brown face in a white space.”