Skateboarding start up: Because gravity is a terrible thing to waste

Courtesy of Dragonfly Leathrum/THE REVIEW

Follow these simple steps to pick up a fun new hobby: skating.

Skateboarding is one of the most popular and iconic street sports. Whether you want to learn the basics to ride around or want to learn to kickflip like a pro, you just have to start somewhere, and no excuses shall be made after you put your mind on it! I started skateboarding in my sophomore year; it brought me freedom and energy and it has gradually become a part of my identity. Today, I’m more than delighted to offer you guys a small tutorial on how to get started with skateboarding.

Before starting learning to ride, you have to pick the board that fits your need the most.

1. Find YOUR board!

Skateboards come in different styles and types, the most common boards are penny boards, regular classic boards and long boards.

Classic board:

Have curved noses and tails, and have a concave to help with tricks.

Most are about 31″ or 30” in length and 8″ wide.

Perfect for doing tricks.

Longboard:

Have a longer and flatter board body, varied in sizes and can be twice as big as the classic board.

Can’t really do tricks but can perform a “dance”.

Bigger wheels, much more stable and rideable for beginners.

Penny board:

Perfect for commuting and leisurely riding.

Tend to be smaller and can be hard for tall people to navigate.

2. Get some protective gear!

It’s very important to be protected while skateboarding. While some might consider wearing it as uncool, you won’t feel the same way when you fall and get hurt. If you’re doing more extreme versions of longboarding, padding up is essential.

Get these:

Skateboarding shoes

Elbow pads

Knee pads

Good-fitting helmet

3. Figure out: Are you a goofy or regular?

Do you skate with your right foot at the front or left foot?

If you skate with your right foot, it’s called riding “goofy.” If you skate with your left foot, it’s called riding “regular.”

There are two ways to find out which foot you lead with. The first way is to let someone push you lightly on the back. The foot you put out to catch yourself is the one that’s leading on the board.

You can also slide on the ground or lie on the ground, and the foot you use to get up is the leading foot on the board.

4. Find a good place to skate!

For beginners, a concrete driveway or parking lot is a good place to start. Make sure that there isn’t anything in your way, and be cautious of cracks, loose stones and potholes. Even running over a little pebble can cause a whole lot of crashes, especially with hard wheels. You can practice skateboarding on grass or carpet first to make sure your board won’t be rolling. After you have some experience, you can try to go to a skatepark and experience different road conditions. However, it can be intense, so it is always good to get some tips from other skaters before hitting the curls.

Recommended spots in Newark:

Glasgow Skatepark, Newark, DE 19702

Newark Skate Spot, 1100 Barksdale Rd, Newark, DE 19711

5. Finally, let’s start learning!

a) Start the ride properly: put the board flat on the ground, stretch across the board and place it right in between your feet. Face the direction of the board head. When you look down, you should see the board lie right beneath you. From here, notice there are four drills on the board, put the leading foot straight at where the first pair of screws sit, and slightly push the ground from here. Make sure your body’s weight is in the middle, and always keep your balance. After successfully pushing off and gaining speed, you can place another foot on the area where the other pair of screws sit. This is the safe distance for skateboarding. When on the speed, slightly alter the front foot, and make it sideways on the board; this can help you keep your balance.

b) Give yourself another push when slowing down:

Keep practicing, making small push-offs and pivoting your feet to ride on the board until you slow down. Then pivot your riding foot straight, push off with your other foot and pivot back. The more you practice this, the more comfortable you’ll become at riding the board. However, make sure you are ready before you start to speed up.

c) Put your foot down to stop:

For beginners, you can just put your pushing foot down when you are slowered. Make sure that you are not going too fast since your push foot can easily get hurt when bearing too much weight from the body. Start by dragging lightly, and drag harder when you’re going slow. Keep your riding foot on the board, or it’ll just keep going.

6. How to fall properly:

All skaters fall when first starting riding; it’s essential to have protection gears with you because it can save you from some pain!

Here are some tricks to keep you safe:

Keep your arm loose and out; it is way better than having them rigid and risking your wrist and ankles.

If you are going too fast or you foresee dangers coming, just jump off, land on your feet or roll into the grass. Don’t stand on the board that you’ve lost control of.

If you are falling, always roll out; it can decrease the pressure your body against to the ground, and it will hurt a lot less.

7. Have fun and be careful!

Congratulations! You have completed your first lesson on how to skate! Skateboarding is tons of fun, and different boards can bring you different experiences. When practicing, be mindful of potentially dangerous situations, and prepare accordingly or take yourself out of them before it’s too late. That being said, have fun with your new toy!