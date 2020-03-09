Skincare on a budget



Cam Johnson/THE REVIEW

The magical world of skincare

BY Creative Content Editor

Skincare, something so personal yet so important, can put a tremendous strain on “financially challenged” aka “broke” college kids’ bank accounts.

Whether it’s Mario Badescu, Kate Somerville, Clinique or Kiehl’s these brands produce top- notch products that are beneficial for your skin’s health while having top-tier prices.

Taking care of your skin should be as much of a daily priority as sleeping, eating, staying hydrated and other self-care. However, it shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg to ensure that this important self-care ritual is not neglected.

Cleanser, moisturizer and sunscreen options are all available without taking out a loan or breaking open your piggy bank. There are many drugstore products that have beneficial ingredients and are dermatologist recommended. Below is a broke college student’s guide to skincare:

(You can thank me later…)

Cleansers for Dry and Sensitive Skin

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

This is a hydrating facial cleanser for normal to dry skin that is developed and recommended by dermatologists. It contains hyaluronic acid to help retain the skin’s natural moisture. This product is available at Target for $10.99 and has a value pack at Walmart for $14.97. This cleanser will allow you to remain moisturized while not breaking the bank.

Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Daily Facial Cleanser

This cleanser is gentle, won’t strip your skin of its natural oils and also helps remove makeup. While it is great for people with dry skin, it is also great for sensitive skin as well. Future buyers can pick this product up at Walmart for $8.22 and Target for $8.29.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser

This product is a godsend for people suffering from dry or sensitive skin. It has a milky consistency that contains glycerin to help prevent skin from drying. This cleanser can also be used as a makeup remover from the skin’s surface. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser costs $14.99 at Ulta Beauty and $14.99 at Target.

Cleansers for Oily Skin

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser

This cleanser contains ceramides, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid which is a great barrier to help repair and soften the skin. Due to it being a foaming cleanser, it provides a gentle yet deep cleanser. Individuals can pick up this cleanser at Target for $10.99.

Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser

Vanicream is a brand known for having safe and effective products in their skincare line. This is a gentle facial cleanser that is formulated without harsh detergents and chemical irritants. It also helps remove dirt, oil and makeup without drying out your skin. Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser can be found at your local Target for $8.99 and Walgreens for $8.99.

Moisturizers

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

This moisturizing lotion was developed by dermatologists and has a lightweight formula that provides 24-hour hydration. It contains essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to retain the skin’s natural moisture. This product can be found at Target for $9.99.



Vanicream Moisturizing Cream

This moisturizer has a non-greasy, long-lasting formula that is perfect for individuals with all skin types even individuals suffering from eczema. It’s non-comedogenic, which means it will not cause blackheads when applied to the skin. This product comes in at about $14.99 at your local Walgreens.

Simple Kind To Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturizer

This is a vitamin-rich moisturizer that keeps your skin hydrated for 12 hours. Its main goal is to keep your skin smooth and soft while still providing adequate moisture. You can pick this product up for $9.29 at Target and $9.22 at Walmart.

Sunscreen



Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 60+

This sunscreen features titanium dioxide and zinc oxide instead of harsh chemicals to block out the sun’s harmful rays. It’s non-irritating to sensitive and eczema-prone skin types. This product comes in at $10.99 from Target and $8.97 at Walmart.

Neutrogena Ultimate Sport-Face Oil-Free Sunscreen Lotion SPF 70+

You don’t have to be an athlete to use this sunscreen. It’s perfect for everyone and does not have the awful white cast most sunscreens provide. This sunscreen has a lightweight formula that blends seamlessly into the skin. This product costs $8.99 at Target. Go pick it up right away.