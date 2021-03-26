Skinner and Dickey lead women’s basketball to WNIT semifinals with win over Villanova

BY Senior Sports Reporter

Freshman Tyi Skinner and junior Jasmine Dickey each scored 22 points to help Delaware oust Villanova 77-70 in the Charlotte Regional final of the WNIT. The win advances the Blue Hens to the semifinals on Friday, where they will face Rice for the opportunity to play in the championship game.

With starting point guard Paris McBride out due to an injury suffered in the regional semifinal game versus Clemson, Skinner assumed a starting role for the first time this season. She was able to continue her tournament success by going 7 of 16 from the field.

“To come in without McBride, who’s been our leader all year, and for Skinner to step up and play how she did is phenomenal,” Coach Natasha Adair said after the win.

Dickey, the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Player of the Year, shot 7 of 19 from the field and drained 8 of 11 free throws. All-CAA First Team forward Ty Battle scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her 19th double-double of the season.

Delaware held a slim 18-17 lead after the first quarter, but the Wildcats went on a 10-2 run to start the second quarter, punctuated by a Lior Garzon three-pointer. Entering halftime, Villanova held a 31-30 lead on the Blue Hens.

The game remained back and forth during the third quarter, with Delaware taking a 52-50 advantage into the final ten minutes. Shooting woes doomed the Wildcats in the fourth quarter, as they made 3 of 14 field goals compared to Delaware sinking 7 of their 14 shots.

Skinner propelled her team to a win with 13 fourth-quarter points, including an old-fashioned three-point play to put Delaware ahead 70-62. The Blue Hens were able to close out the Wildcats in the free-throw department during the closing minutes.

Forwards Maddy Siegrist and Brianna Herlihy led the way in scoring for Villanova with 15 points apiece. Guards Sarah Mortensen and Bella Runyan each had 12 points of their own, with Garzon adding 10 more.

Despite having four starters at 6’ 1” and over, Villanova was unable to win the rebounding battle against Delaware — a team that has been one of the top rebounding teams in the nation all year. The Blue Hens edged Villanova in total rebounds 38-37 and notched 16 offensive rebounds compared to 12 for the Wildcats.

Villanova also surrendered six more turnovers than Delaware, which led to the Blue Hens having a 12-7 advantage in points off of turnovers.

After a disappointing end to the CAA Tournament, Coach Adair’s squad has been able to grab wins over opponents from marquee conferences in Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference) and Villanova (Big East Conference).

“This is a team who decided to come out here with one goal and [take] one game at a time, [no] matter who the opponent is,” Adair said of her team’s mindset heading into WNIT play. “We were going to compete for 40 minutes. and we did that today.”

Following three wins in the Charlotte region, Delaware (24-4) stands as one of the final four teams vying for the WNIT championship. The winner of the Delaware and Rice matchup will go on to face either Ole Miss or Northern Iowa.

Rice (21-4) ended the season similar to Delaware with a loss to Middle Tennessee State in the Conference-USA Championship. The Owls are headlined by senior center Nancy Mulkey, who averages 16.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

In their wins over Arizona State, Fresno State and California Baptist, Rice won by a combined 50 points. Their win over Arizona State came by limiting the Sun Devils to 36 points, while the Owl offense averaged 83 points in their two subsequent wins.

While the winner advances, the loser will still have another game to play before the season ends. The WNIT consolation game for third place is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Monday, with the Championship tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. later that night.