Small-screen sound off: “American Horror Story: Cult”



Courtesy of FX

New season of “American Horror Story” makes comments on Trump and the current political climate.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

This winter, I tried (unsuccessfully) to quit Twitter. Since October, my timeline has been 10 percent dogs, 20 percent jokes and 70 percent people saying the sky is falling because of something Trump has done. I’m all for being politically aware, but the online echo-chamber hasn’t actually helped with that — and no one needs to get offline as much as Sarah Paulson’s character, Ally, on this season of “American Horror Story” (AHS).

Her therapist advises her to stay off of Twitter, a piece of advice she ignores. Viewers learn that Ally has experienced phobias and anxiety for years, and she tells her therapist that since Donald Trump was elected president, she has been afraid to go outside, amongst other things.

Early in the pilot episode of “Cult,” season four’s Twisty the Clown is back, murdering young lovers and still sporting an eerie grin. He turns out to be a character in Ally’s son’s comic book, and when it falls into Ally’s hands, it sets off her coulrophobia (fear of clowns). Several days later, she panics in the grocery store after talking to a clerk in a “Make America Great Again” hat.

This season, we’re supposed to feel Ally’s fear — not just her fear of clowns, but also her physical reactions to fright. As we watch Sarah Paulson break down, the camera angles change and a shrill hum magnifies like one’s ears are ringing, making viewers physically uncomfortable; through this, Ally’s struggles with mental illness are represented not just visually, but sonically.

We’re also supposed to feel the fear of those who are marginalized; Ally and her wife, Ivy, fear for the future of their marriage under Trump. Having empathy and being politically active are both important, but is “AHS” really going to do anything but hop back online to talk about a TV show? I don’t think so.

The show’s presentation of those who are happy with Trump’s election is pretty much limited to to Evan Peters’ character. It seems he’s supposed to be part of the alt-right, based on his displays of white nationalism, anti-immigrant behavior and anti-Semitism.

I’m waiting to see where the show takes this character. My real question, though, is what the ever-dry, ever-delightful Billie Lourd is going to bring to the table as Winter, Kai’s sister. Crushed at Clinton’s loss, Winter takes a job nannying for Ally and Ivy’s son, and forces him to watch as his mom’s friends get killed by clowns.

Viewers really don’t know yet if Winter was trying to help the kid — albeit in a completely misguided way — or hurt him. We also don’t know if the clowns were real, or if Ally’s fears are influencing her kid. In this way, it sounds like the show could do a lot with the rest of the season — but I don’t think so.

In creating this season so soon after the election and trying to comment on a political climate that viewers are still living in, the “AHS” writers are just rehashing different sides’ perspectives. If I wanted to spend an hour listening to people talk about politics, there are places in real life and online that I could go, and those spaces would be clown-free.