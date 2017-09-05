Small-screen sound off: “Atypical”



Courtesy of Netflix.

“Atypical” pilot chronicles the life of Sam, a high schooler living with Asperger’s.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

I’ve watched one episode of “Atypical,” and I can already tell I’m going to love it.

If you’ve read this column before, you know I use the phrase “humor and heart” too often when describing my favorite shows. I won’t say that here, even though it’s accurate and I like alliteration.

The show follows 18-year-old Sam, played by Keir Gilchrist, as he embarks on a quest to find a girlfriend. Unlike the other students at his high school, at least the ones we meet in the pilot, Sam has Asperger’s Syndrome. Autism Speaks, an organization committed to promoting solutions for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), says Asperger’s Syndrome is “generally considered to be on the ‘high functioning’ end of the spectrum. Affected children and adults have difficulty with social interactions and exhibit a restricted range of interests and/or repetitive behaviors.”

We see Sam exhibit these traits immediately. He also, however, demonstrates the near-expert level at which people with Asperger’s can speak about the topics they love. Sam’s fascination with Antarctica lets us see the world through his eyes, since the show’s writers have woven analogies about penguins or glaciers into voice-overs. Sam seems to be a fully-realized character, and is more than his diagnosis.

There’s a lot of exposition in this show’s pilot, mainly through the characters’ dialogue—it’s slightly clunky, and hopefully not something that will last through the series. For all of the talking, we get a clear picture of Sam’s motivations, his family’s dynamic and hints of what’s to come as the show rolls along.

Sam’s mother clearly thinks she knows him better than anyone, but she’s floored when he says he wants to start dating. She’s concerned that missed social cues will lead to heartbreak for her son. Viewers will both understand her protectiveness and root for her to be wrong.

The show is a … “sitdramedy,” perhaps. For all the pilot’s heart-wrenching moments — Sam’s date asking if he’s “retarded,” for one — and a seriousness not found in a full-comedy show, there are enough moments of situational humor to keep things light. The show’s writers have pulled off this tone easily, making the characters both fun to watch and easy to feel for. Another summer release, “Friends from College,” had a similar tone, dealing in both madcap antics and couples’ trials with fertility treatments and infidelity.

This seems, at least to me, relatively new in TV, but it’s welcome – it gives stories and characters greater nuance and depth, and creates something truly enjoyable for the viewers.