Small screen sound-off: “Casting JonBenét”

“Casting JonBenénet” does not give its murder case justice.

I don’t know what I was expecting going into Netflix’s “Casting JonBenét,” because I didn’t really understand what the show was. Netflix described it as “countless voices weighing in on what really happened” in the 1996 murder of six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey.

The case is one that everyone with an interest in true crime knows, probably because it has a lot going on: a maybe-fake ransom note, a false confession, mysterious DNA and plenty of blame heaped onto the Ramsey family. CNN’s “JonBenet Ramsey Murder Fast Facts” lays out the case and its subsequent developments in a timeline—and honestly, that alone told me more about the case than “Casting JonBenét” did.

Maybe Netflix didn’t intend for their show to explain or resolve anything about the case. What the show really did was let a bunch of Colorado locals sit in front of a camera and speculate rampantly about the case while auditioning for the parts of JonBenét, her brother Burke, their parents Patsy and John and others associated with the case.

The show almost seems to set up some of those actors to be mocked, and the program is not an investigation or an explanation of one so much as it is one long reenactment.

If you, like me, are looking for answers to the questions that have always floated around this case, you’ll be out of luck watching “Casting JonBenét.” You’re better off checking out CBS’ two-part series on the case, especially if you’re interested in the linguistics of the 9-1-1 call or the ransom note.

Personally, I’d rather hear experts talk through DNA evidence or analyze the validity of the ransom note than I would watch John Ramsey break down when he finds out his daughter has been killed. That scene was especially hard to watch with the thought in mind that this moment, and others like it, should be private no matter how public a case becomes.

“Casting JonBenét” does not seem to know what it wants to be until its last six or so minutes. The many, many Patsys and Johns who have assembled on the set all act out the different theories about what happened to JonBenét.

The chaos of these intersecting, conflicting vignettes is chilling and effecting. There isn’t a possibility that isn’t horrible, and that’s really the only thing someone can say if they’re going to try to recreate this story, isn’t it? Without investigation into the truth of the case, it’s just a tragic story.

If it had been clear that Netflix meant to produce a true-crime tragedy, rather than contributing to recent pop culture’s lineup of “Serial,” “Making a Murderer” and more, I wouldn’t have watched. Although the format of “Casting JonBenét” is novel, nothing about its topic is.