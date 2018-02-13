Small Screen Sound Off: “The End of The F***ing World”



Netflix

Netflix’s new series deals with two twisted teens.

There is no denying that teenage love is complicated. But emotionless, 17-year-old psychopath James (Alex Lawther) takes young love to a whole new level when he finds himself in a relationship with an angsty, perpetually angry girl whom he ultimately plans to murder.

Netflix’s new series, “The End of the F***ing World” first debuted on the U.K.’s Channel 4. The series is inspired by Charles Forsman’s comic about a young death-obsessed psychopath and an outcast teenager on the run.

Lawther skeeved me out off the bat, considering he is best recognized for his pedophilic role in the Black Mirror episode “Shut Up and Dance” — the creepiest and most messed up episode of the series, in my opinion. So in his rendition of James, it was easy for me to accept his murder fixations and lack of all feeling. James takes on the full psychopath persona as he stares eerily off into the distance, responds with simple one word answers and passes time by killing small animals. With the extensive “observation and selection” he had gathered in school, James decided it was time he murdered something bigger — a human.

Alyssa, on the other hand, is bursting with emotions. She is loud, angry and vengeful. Her father left her family at a young age, and her mother remarried a tall, dark, handsome and grossly touchy new man. The two live in their fancy suburban home with their boy-girl set of baby twins — creating a picture-perfect family. Alyssa, now the unwanted outcast, is determined to run away.

After a few suspenseful and cringey scenes full of sexual tension and murderous daydreams, the teens suddenly embark on their journey, which they hoped would lead them toward Alyssa’s biological father and out of their dull neighborhood.

“I didn’t know where we were going or when I was going to kill her, but I punched my dad in the face and stole his car, and that felt like a good place to start,” James narrates.

The dry, dark humor of the show — not to mention the impending murder — is what kept me watching. With only eight episodes clocking in around 20 minutes each, it was easy to binge. The ignorance of adolescence becomes apparently clear as James and Alyssa find themselves in very dangerous, illegal — and totally avoidable — situations. The two handle themselves simply using what they have gathered on television crime shows.

As the series progresses, Alyssa slowly breaks James out of his shell. We are given glimpses into both characters’ past to discover why each is so damaged. The bond created between the two, while terrifying, is slightly heartwarming. James and Alyssa each prove to simply be young, lonely and longing for human connection.

With an abrupt and frustrating ending, the series undoubtedly must continue. Each episode kept me at the end of my seat. It was, in fact, so brilliantly written that I watched all eight episodes in one sitting. This twisted, violent-yet-funny coming-of-age story has us rooting for the misfits of the world — despite any serial killer aspirations.