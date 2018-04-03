Small Screen Sound-off: “Love” ends with a heartwarming goodbye



Netflix

The final season of “Love” is a bittersweet ending.



BY

MANAGING MOSAIC EDITOR

Nearly one month ago, Netflix wrapped up their series, “Love,” with a third and final season. After following the hectic love story of an awkward couple, Netflix kept this popular series short, but sweet.

Season two concluded an exhausting back and forth between the unlikely romance of Gus (Paul Rust) and Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) with the decision to finally commit to a relationship. Gus, a nerdy, aspiring script writer and Mickey, a recovering alcoholic and drug and sex addict, had their fair share of ups and down.

When the series reconnects us with the chaotic couple, Gus and Mickey are stuck in the “honeymoon” phase, hopelessly in love with each other. The familiar dry-humor and quirky personalities remain, but we see Gus and Mickey in a much different light this time around — happy, healthy and ready to take on the roles of “boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Since the two had finally found security in their new, gushy relationship, the series shines a brighter light on Mickey’s timid, awkward Australian roommate, Bertie (Claudia O’Doherty).

Bertie, stuck in a relentless and unhealthy relationship with homeless, jobless and broke Randy (Mike Mitchell), begins to realize her worth — and Randy’s lack thereof. She thrills herself with a secret romance with Gus’s other friend, Chris (Chris Witaske), spurred by an uneventful and lonely birthday thanks to Randy’s bowel difficulties. As Bertie gains more and more self-confidence, gearing herself up to leave Randy once and for all, it seems Netflix is tying up all loose ends as “Love” makes its way to its final conclusion.

Dedicating an entire storyline to Bertie’s self-discovery and internal battle over what man is right for her was a smart and heart-warming move. Bertie, for so long, was pinned as the ditzy roommate. While her relationship with Randy was frustrating ( to say the least), it was never as chaotic and firey as Gus and Mickey’s. Bertie and Randy were just bland and boring — leaving us feeling more sorry for Bertie than anything else.

Just as I began to think Gus and Mickey would live on happily ever after, a few loops are thrown into the season. With an appearance from Gus’s previous fiancé, a visit to Gus’ parents’ household in North Dakota and jabs at Mickey’s recovery and mental health, the once head-over-heels couple heads back onto a rocky road.

While fighting and miscommunication are all too familiar for Gus and Mickey, this seemed like one fight they won’t be able to climb out of. In an emotional rollercoaster and convincing lines that suggest Gus and Mickey are over forever, the show threatens to end on a sad note.

Yet, in a turn of events Gus and Mickey’s tumultuous relationship proves to not have been in vain. Gus, for the first time, comes to terms with his own mental instabilities and realizes it has been much easier for him to pin all wrongdoings on Mickey’s attempts at recovery.

In sum, the two tie things up in a very refreshing and healthy way — albeit their impromptu elope on Catalina Island — proving that love will never be perfect and will always take work, but recognizing the need for communication is vital.

While the message may be cheesy and redundant, I personally felt it was a tastefully done. With the all too familiar quirky and nerdy humor, it was a bit refreshing to watch them come to terms with their own insecurities and faults, vowing to set them aside and focus on communication.

It was a bittersweet goodbye to the unconventional couple. The series ended with the message it reiterated from the beginning — love is a beautiful mess.