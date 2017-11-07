Small screen sound-off: “Stranger Things: 2”





Courtesy of Netflix

The second season of “Stranger Things” shows the aftermath of the disappearance of Will Byers.

“Stranger Things” is back, and I’d forgotten how much I missed it. Last season, we saw Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) rescued after spending the bulk of season one in the Upside Down, a hellish parallel dimension — but the whereabouts of Barb Holland (Shannon Purser), the Internet’s favorite teen, are unknown. And in a moment as devastating as Barb’s disappearance, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) vanished in the finale’s final moments, leaving viewers (or at least me) frantically googling if actress Millie Bobby Brown was signed on for season two. Now, the second season, which takes place nearly a year after the first, is streaming on Netflix and bringing some changes for the better.

For one thing, the Byers family is in a much more stable place: Joyce (Winona Ryder) has a more stable job and a nerdy-but-loving new boyfriend, Bob. More importantly for long-time viewers, Will (Noah Schnapp) is back from the Upside Down and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) seems far happier than he was throughout the first season.

On an even better note, Joyce, Will and Chief of Police Jim Hopper (David Harbour) visit a group of researchers regularly to discuss Will’s health and feelings following his trauma. From the minute I saw the researchers, I trusted them about as far as I could throw them, but somehow, it’s still reassuring to know someone in power believes the Byers’ paranormal story. What Will’s doctor doesn’t believe, however, is the idea that the terrifying moments when the Upside Down re-enters his everyday life are anything more than PTSD flashbacks.

The brief returns of the Upside Down are not the only ways the events of season one linger, however. Barb’s ex- BFF Nancy (Natalie Dyer) has a new bob haircut (yay) but is still (yuck) dating Steve (Joe Keery), who doesn’t seem to understand why Nancy feels responsible for Barb’s disappearance. Last season, I decried Nancy as a crappy friend who left Barb to get attacked by aliens so Nancy could be with Steve. The return of Nancy’s conscience is a promising bit of growth for this character, who is now caught between the rock of being a “normal girl” and the hard place of having to investigate the paranormal. That situation seems to have become a pop culture trope, and is a personal favorite of mine, so I love seeing Nancy’s story go in that direction.

Without spoiling too much, I can say that Eleven’s season two storyline is … intriguing. It’ll hold viewer’s interest because of its slow build and the slight, constant inscrutability actress Millie Bobby Brown brings to the role. Not only that, but it will also keep you invested because Eleven is both the badass we all want to be, and the kid we all want to protect, regardless of the fact that she’s already gone through far more than one person should.

The human elements of this story are the most interesting to me, even when the sci-fi and suspense have me on the edge of my seat. Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), reeling from Eleven’s sudden disappearance from season one finale and the surrounding events, has been acting out — or so say his parents. That small detail says so much. Remember being in middle school? Your emotions run high even when you haven’t faced down a Demogorgon and watched it attack your first crush, so it’s impossible not to feel for season two’s new, angst-ridden Mike.

While Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) deal with their own first crushes and a frog-like, mini-alien, they still seem less emotionally mature than Will and Mike, making it all the more touching when put-upon Mike pushes his own feelings aside to help Will cope. All this matters because it keeps the show’s friendships feeling real and meaningful even as the plot gets more complex.

The depictions of family ties are just as impactful; there’s one scene in the second or third episode, where Jonathan and Will poke fun at Joyce’s new boyfriend, and the brothers have a normal moment in the midst of the frightening abnormality of Will’s experiences. If it doesn’t warm your heart, you might not have one.

The same could be said of the heartwarming quality of whole show. Last season, the way we feared for and cared for these characters made it worth it to add “Stranger Things” to our Netflix queues — and in season two, the show’s appeal and writing keep us coming back for more.