Small screen sound-off: taking back what I said about “The Good Place”

“The Good Place” proves to be surprisingly entertaining.

This time last year, I reviewed “The Good Place,” an NBC show that recently began its second season. The show follows Eleanor (Kristen Bell), a woman who is sent to a utopian afterlife called “the good place,” when, really, she belongs in hell, “the bad place.” I felt pretty meh about the show, totally skeptical. This time last year, I wrote in this column:

“I’ll watch at least the third episode (the pilot was split across two episodes), just to see where the writers take this story.”

That never happened. There’s so much good TV! (And so little time, as the saying goes.) I hit a point with the show where I decided it just wasn’t for me if it couldn’t sustain my interest past episode two. Then, people who make me laugh started saying the show was great, and the whole first season was streaming on Netflix. With vague interest, I dove back into “The Good Place,” and now I don’t know what I was waiting for.

Last fall, I predicted that the show would go stale — a prediction I want to bring up now so I can say how wrong I was:

“The plot seems unsustainable — the central conflict is between Eleanor’s abrasiveness and her sweet new world, but the pilot establishes her mission to change her ways so she won’t be found out and sent to the Bad Place. How long can she keep up her “good” charade? It has to stay a charade, since the half-hour sitcom format requires characters to change incrementally, if at all. I don’t see people wanting to watch an unchanged Eleanor for very long.”

Eleanor does change, albeit incrementally — but that’s not really what gives the show momentum. Her evolution both drives the plot forward and lets us get to know the other characters, coming to care about their foibles as well. These inherently “good” characters have their own flaws, and even if theirs aren’t as glaring as Eleanor’s, they make Eleanor’s indecisive roommate Chidi (William Jackson Harper) or their self-involved neighbor Tahani (Jameela Jamil) feel more realistic, and way less static than they do in the show’s premiere episodes.

One of my favorite bits in the show is when Michael (Ted Danson), mayor of the afterlife, explains some of the things that can get you sent to “the bad place”: having a vanity license plate, spending money to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers or being emotionally invested in any part of “The Bachelor” franchise — The list goes on, and will make you say, “Yeah, sounds about right.”

My absolute favorite element of this joke, however, is Eleanor’s neighbor Jason (Manny Jacinto), who has also been mistakenly sent to the good place. Jason, so dumb and sweet, was destined for the bad place because he’s a walking Ed Hardy t-shirt. He’s obsessed with buffalo wings (okay, SAME) and once crashed a jet-ski into a manatee (way less relatable than the wings). Oh, and he’s from Florida! As a native New Jerseyan, I know it’s ironic that I’m laughing at this caricature of Florida.

The show is so funny and clever across every episode of the first season, with a charm I fully didn’t expect to last, and an interesting message about the nature of goodness. Not only that, but I also came to care about every character, from awful-at-first Tahani to awful-at-first-in-a-different-way Eleanor. That, above all, is what kept me watching, and kept me invested in seeing where Eleanor would end up. The season ends with a gigantic twist, and I kind of couldn’t believe how upset I was by the way things shook out — all this to say that “The Good Place” is way better than I first thought. Time to queue up season two and see what unexpected places this story goes next.