Snowbums’ executive board talks reestablishing the group’s presence



Courtesy of Trevor Vivian/THE REVIEW

The RSO, Snowbums, hit the slopes on the weekends.

BY

ASSISTANT MOSAIC EDITOR

When university junior Trevor Vivian was six years old, he lied about his age so he could attend snowboarding lessons. The “eight year old” has been snowboarding ever since.

When Vivian was in high school searching for colleges, the presence of a ski and snowboard club was a necessity, so he was excited to learn about the existence of Delaware SnowBums, a Registered Student Organization (RSO) at the university.

He soon realized, however, that the group had been largely inactive since its founding in 2012. Vivian eventually reached out, offering to help the club gain more of a presence.

Last year, Vivian became president of the club, and began working to raise awareness of their existence on campus and learning how to run an up-and-coming RSO. He set up a chat through the app, GroupMe, which began with about 50 members and has since risen to over 300 this year, where those interested could arrange unofficial trips to mountains.

“I met so many new people that way,” Vivian says. “One time we did a trip — we had five cars that were going up packed with five to six people, and I got to ride with about 25 kids from the University of Delaware that I had never even met before and we just became best friends on the mountain.”

This year, the group is looking to do even more. Sophomore Allison Miller, the club’s vice president, discussed plans for the upcoming winter, during which the group hopes to be more structured.

“This year we’re planning three big trips, and we want to add in more,” she says. “We’re planning two big weekend trips to Vermont and one five day trip to Canada.”



Courtesy of Trevor Vivian/THE REVIEW



The outings to Vermont’s Killington Resort and Mount Snow will be an official SnowBum trips, but the Canada excursion will be unofficial as the university does not sanction RSO trips outside of the country. For this outing, the club has partnered with Banchi Outdoor Adventures, a group that organizes ski trips, and members will be given discounts on the trip price.

Miller also talked about the group’s plans to fundraise in order to make trips more affordable, and to attract first time skiers.

“Even if they’ve never [skied] before, now is the perfect opportunity to do it because you have 300 students who are willing to teach a new member,” Miller says. “We’re really just looking for anybody who’s looking to try something new and anybody who’s excited to be outdoors with their friends.”

Sophomore Gabby Damascus, the SnowBums’ public relations chair, says she joined because she wanted to “do something besides going out on the weekends.”

According to Damascus, active members pay yearly dues of $40, which gets them access to bus rides to the weekend trips, snacks for the bus rides, a t shirt and discounts at the Newark location of The Ski Bum store and Banchi Outdoor Adventures.

In the future, Delaware SnowBums hopes to facilitate more trips — including ones to mountains in the west — establish a close community of skiers and snowboarders and show university students that “skiing is doable,” according to Vivian.

“There’s no other adrenaline rush [like it] that you can get — you’re literally at the top of the world,” he says. “You climb up to this peak in eight to twelve inches of snow and it’s just like freedom at the top.”