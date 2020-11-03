South Asian and African-American communities respond to Kamala Harris’ identity as “one of them”

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, California Senator Harris’ identity resonates with the Black and South Asian community in America.



Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, California Senator Harris’ identity resonates with the Black and South Asian community in America — painting a hopeful picture of a diverse and tolerant United States.

History was made when Joe Biden declared Kamala Harris’ name as his running mate in the race for the Oval Office.

On Nov. 3, if Biden wins, Harris will not only be the first woman to serve as the U.S. vice president, but also the first vice president of both Indian-American and African-American descent.

“I think she is a strong woman in politics … a lot of times when women of color speak up, it’s not the same as when a white man does,” Kayla Williams, a senior media communications major, said. “During the debate, when she told Pence she was talking, it made me so happy. I have seen some of her policies, and I think she is the beginning of what democracy needs.”

Harris’ name as vice president shouldn’t come as a surprise. In an election where two 70-year-old white men are the face of the two major political parties, it made sense to many that a younger Black-Indian, female candidate might be high on Biden’s list of potential vice presidents.

Her identity as an alumnus of a historically Black college, Howard University, and a member of a historically Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, can motivate the African American demographic to show their support for Harris.

“I think it will be unforgettable for young African American and South Asian girls,” Cresean Hughes, an assistant professor of criminal justice, said. “That [Harris’] type of representation almost certainly will be aspirational to so many who are looking for smart, accomplished role models who also look like them.”

While the South Asian and African-American community may support Harris now, many did not find her campaign for the presidential election, when she was running against Biden, as appealing. Harris seems to have gained more support in her potential role as Biden’s vice president.

“During her presidential campaign, I personally wasn’t the biggest fan of Kamala Harris, because I felt that she was very scripted and unnatural,” Kavya Beldona, a sophomore marketing major, said. “I can definitely say my opinions of her have changed ever since she was announced as VP to Joe Biden.”

Many said they see Harris as a torch-bearer of change, making the realm of U.S. politics more inclusive and diversified. However, not all South Asians and African-Americans view her as their “messiah.”

“She seems as though she is using her ambiguous race to win over multiple different racial communities,” Hafsah Mansoori, a junior public policy major, said. “Not to mention, she hasn’t really proposed any legislation or policies that benefit South Asian or Black people.”

Mansoori mentioned that she is still going to vote for Biden and Kamala, but not because she likes them; they just seem like the “lesser evil.”

Since Harris’s ascent to the position of Biden’s vice president, the general public and some political analysts are speculating a huge advantage for him in terms of gaining support from the vast pool of South Asian and Black voters. Whether this speculation will turn into tangible votes is yet to be known.

According to Hughes, the African American voting bloc has leaned Democratic for over half a century, in large part because of significant civil rights legislative victories achieved by Democratic President Lyndon Johnson in the 1960s.

“There are about thirty million eligible Black voters in the U.S. in 2020, and about one-third of that thirty million live in battleground states, including Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Michigan,” Hughes said. “Senator Harris’ presence on the presidential ticket will absolutely increase the African American support for the Democratic ticket.”

Muqtedar Khan, a political science and international relations professor also believes that the South Asian community will come out in considerable numbers to show their support for the Biden-Harris duo.

“There are about two million-plus Indian-American voters, and I think they will definitely come out in large numbers this time to vote,” Khan said. “The support for Biden is around 75% among Indian-Americans now, so it’s three-to-one for Biden, and a lot of people think it’s because of Kamala Harris.”

Harris has tried to maximize her appeal among the South-Asian community. She openly criticized the Indian government when they revoked the special status of Kashmir, a Muslim-majority state, leading the vast Muslim community in South Asia to see her in a positive light.

According to Khan, while the South-Asian community may turn out to vote in large numbers, the motivation behind their vote differs. He mentions a generational divide between the first and second generation of Indian-Americans.

“Indian-Americans who are immigrants, their politics is deeply influenced by what is going on in India, so Kashmir, CAA [the Citizenship Amendment Act], NRC [the National Register of Citizens], Hindutva [Hindu nationalism], Modi [the Indian prime minister], all this impacts their way of thinking,” Khan said. “For Indian-Americans who are born here, the progressive agenda seems worth fighting for.”

Harris’ heritage also entwines her politics with that of South Asian nations, like India — and not always to her advantage. A large number of Indians who idolize Modi see a similarity between him and Trump, affecting the first generation Indian-Americans’ choice of candidate.

“Because of the Modi factor and RSS [a right-wing Hindu nationalist group] factor, we are going to see a higher turnout among the Indian-American voters,” Khan said. “Some [will] support Trump, because supporting Trump is like supporting Modi.”

Despite feeling immense pride from seeing a member of their own community reach so close to the White House, there is also an overwhelming emotion among some South Asians and African Americans that Harris, like any other politician, will first do things and make decisions that benefit her own political career.

“[Harris’ nomination] is definitely an amazing win … [But] I do think that Harris being South-Asian will not change anything,” Mansoori said. “She seems as though she will be the same as other candidates and will not really claim her South Asian side.”

Harris’ diverse identity is both a boon and a bane for her in the 2020 U.S. election, as there are mixed feelings towards her among the South-Asian and Black community. Whether it’s the former or the latter will be known soon.