Spoiler-free Movie Review: Netflix creates a masterpiece for a new generation with “Enola Holmes”



Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW

Netflix’s new series “Enola Holmes” embodies the aesthetic of Sherlock Holmes — with some twists.

BY

Staff Reporter

I was hooked from the moment I first saw the trailer for Nextflix’s “Enola Holmes,” a story about Sherlock Holmes’ teenage sister taking on mysteries of her own. Yet, I also had my doubts; the trailer was full of promise, but many Netflix originals have let me down by being too cheesy and predictable — this is me calling out “The Lost Husband” and “Falling Inn Love” for wasting hours of my life. Nevertheless, I was just too intrigued not to watch this one.

“Enola Holmes” boasts a star-studded cast, including Millie Bobby Brown in her native English accent as the title character, the dashing Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Sam Claflin as the high strung Mycroft Holmes and Helena Bonham Carter as their mischievous mother, Eudoria Holmes. With a cast as talented, and as good-looking, I say in reference particularly to Cavill, as this one, the movie was bound for success from the beginning.

Enola Holmes is the younger sister of the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes, from the famous Arthur Conan Doyle stories. However, with her brothers being much older, she grew up virtually an only child — as she will tell you, Enola spelled backwards is alone. Moreover, her upbringing was one that was quite unconventional by Victorian-era standards, as her feminist mother was her only companion and teacher.

“Unlike most well-bred ladies, I was never taught to embroider. I was taught to watch and listen. I was taught to fight,” says Enola.

When her mother suddenly goes missing, Enola takes it upon herself to solve the case, working ahead of her famous older brother, Sherlock. Along the way, she finds the most peculiar clues: a bit of danger and a handsome young lord, known as Tewkesbury. He happens to be on a risky mission of his own and is played by new teen heartthrob Louis Partridge. Torn between the missions of finding her mother and protecting her friend in a tense political climate, Enola proves that there is no problem this 16-year-old Holmes cannot solve.

The dialogue is endlessly witty. One recurring aspect that I loved was Enola Holmes breaking the third wall to talk directly to the audience. Whether she is rolling her eyes or looking downright shocked, she is always right there with you. It helped me better understand her as a character and made her much more relatable.

Other fun and whimsical elements that added even more amusement were constant costume changes as Enola switches from disguise to disguise, and the repetitive use of letter tiles that she uses to decode messages. All these little things work together to make a product that not only feels like a good movie, but also a piece of art.

Sure, there were some predictable elements; a standard teenage romance, good cop, bad cop brothers (Sherlock and Mycroft, respectively) and a young girl who marches to the beat of her own drum. On the other hand, there were some wildly unrealistic elements, like a 16-year-old girl who can fight off an assassin and jump off a train with relative ease while wearing a corset. Nevertheless, they all balanced each other out, and I am willing to forgive a little for the sake of entertainment these days.

All in all, there was never a dull moment in this movie; it was entertaining and surprising throughout. It definitely managed to break out of Netflix’s sometimes cheesy predictability. All of the actors played their roles flawlessly, and this character really showcased Millie Bobby Brown’s range as an actor beyond playing Eleven in “Stranger Things” (though do not get me wrong, I love “Stranger Things”).

The film is special not just for its charming and surprising plot, but also for the significant messages it conveys. With London’s suffrage movement as a major plot point, there is no shortage of important commentary on gender equality. Plus, the viewer watches as Enola continuously chooses to follow her own free will in a society that would rather she did not.

“Perhaps she wants to change the world,” Sherlock says of his mother, to which Enola replies, “Perhaps it’s a world that needs changing.”

This is a movie that is definitely worth making time for. We could all use a little bit of the adventure, humour and all around charm that can be found in this film. “Enola Holmes” has introduced a new generation to the mysteries of Sherlock Holmes and has done so in a way that flawlessly relates to modern times. After all, I think a lot of us today are feeling that our world could use a little bit (or a lot) of change.