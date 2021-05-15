Spoiler-free movie review: “Things Heard & Seen”

Gershom Shahid/THE REVIEW

I am not normally one to watch horror movies, but when “Things Heard & Seen” arrived on Netflix, I instantly became too curious just from the trailer. With the click of a button, the movie was playing before I could second guess myself.

Luckily, I did not find this movie to be too jarring. In fact, I found it a bit fascinating, though I did keep a blanket near my eyes whenever the music got suspenseful in case I needed to quickly cover them.

I would describe this as a good horror movie for others like me who are easily frightened, but it will likely fall flat to more serious fans of the genre. Overall, I felt that this movie just needed more — it went in many different directions, but it did not travel deeply enough in any. Nevertheless, it boasts a talented cast.

Amanda Seyfried becomes Catherine Claire, an artist and the wife of a professor named George Claire, played by James Norton. The two move from Manhattan to a small town upstate with their daughter, Franny, when George finds a new job opportunity.

They move into an old house with a dark past that George hides from Catherine. As she starts to uncover more, the flaws in her and her husband’s marriage become increasingly clear. The more connected she becomes to the house and its past, the more she starts to learn about her own husband as well.

On a quest to better understand her home’s history, Catherine makes friends with some of her husband’s colleagues who introduce her to new perspectives of spirituality. Their ideas focused on the work of Emanuel Swedenborg, an 18th century mystic who wrote extensively about the afterlife and communicating with spirits. I wish they dove deeper into this element of the plot, as it would have made for a much more interesting story.

Another area where the story is lacking is in better defining the relationship between the two leads. I could never wrap my head around their marriage — they didn’t seem to either like or hate each other enough. Both had affairs, yet neither seemed to care besides occasional passive aggressive remarks. This leaves the viewer wondering about the motivation behind their actions.

The movie also skimmed the surface of feminism, taking a look at a woman who gives up her career for her husband and going on to receive severe mistreatment from the man she sacrificed so much for. Yet, it could have dug much deeper here as well. If a film is going to touch on gender disparity, it should either really make it abundantly clear that the woman received her justice, or make it clear that she absolutely did not. I want to be either mad or relieved, not indifferent.

I blame many of the film’s shortcomings on the fact that it was based on Elizabeth Brundage’s book, “All Things Cease to Appear.” Whenever a movie tries to mimic a book, it often falls short due to time constraints and less of a need for description or explanation. I have not read this book yet, but I am very interested because I think it could give me whatever is missing from the adaptation.

Nevertheless, what I did appreciate about this film was the acting. I don’t think anyone dropped the ball. Seyfried is perfect for the horror genre, though I do love a lot of her other work as well. It’s a long way from “Mamma Mia,” and yet she thrives here too. James Norton also does an excellent job of playing someone so unlikeable, and he protects his character’s secrets very well.

Though I have several negative things to say about this movie, I must say I was never bored. I appreciated its message that sometimes the most dangerous things are the people right in front of us, rather than things, that haunt us.

I must admit that I could very possibly be biased because I am by no means a horror-junkie, so I’m less aware of what people look for in a good horror movie. Maybe people don’t expect a deeper understanding of all the parts of the story; they just want a few shocks and twists.

So, the big question: would I recommend you watch this movie? I would surprisingly say yes. It will not be the best movie you’ll ever see, but it will keep you interested, and the actors make it worth the watch. Just don’t be shocked if you are left wanting more.