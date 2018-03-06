Sports Commentary: 2019 campaign will be pivotal for Blue Hens



Martin Ingelsby is 2-2 in the postseason in his two years as Delaware Head Coach.

After Sunday’s 74-50 loss to Northeastern, Delaware left Charleston, the site of the annual CAA tournament, in a familiar mindset: focused on next season.

In the 2017 tournament, after a first round win, Delaware played the eventual champion UNCW Seahawks as close as any other team. Ryan Daly, with two double doubles in the tournament, looked like a bonafide star and a talented trio of incoming freshman was expected to help catapult Delaware into the CAA’s mid-tier. Maybe a year later they would compete to win it all.

Instead, this year was marred by injury and slow development. Delaware improved its record by just one game. Since their NCAA tournament run in 2014, the Blue Hens hold a 2-4 postseason record.

“We’ve dealt with a lot of adversity this year, so I’m proud of our guys for coming back and being resilient and keep battling,” Head Coach Martin Ingelsby said after the tournament loss.

After another disappointing season, Delaware finds itself positioned well this offseason once again, on paper. But now, it’s time to put it on the court.

The returning talent is obvious. Daly and Ryan Allen, the CAA’s top freshman in each of the past two seasons, return alongside junior Eric Carter and Kevin Anderson, the talented rookie who led all CAA freshman in scoring when he suffered a season-ending injury in early January.

Only guard Anthony Mosley and forward Skye Johnson will graduate from a team that will return four starters for the second consecutive season. The duo combined to score just eight points in their final game.

Jacob Cushing or Chyree Walker will likely round out the starting five. Cushing, a junior-to-be, showed promise once he returned from injury — hitting six out of 12 three-point attempts in his final five games — as a floor stretching forward. Not too long ago, Walker was a higher regarded prospect than both Allen and Anderson. If he can shoot the three, Walker could develop into the modern day grandeur, a long 3-and-d wing that spaces the floor and locks down the opponent’s top ball handler or scorer. This season, painstaking turnovers and inconsistent offense kept him on the bench.

Ingelsby is the man to lead the team back into contention. He’s shown resolve on the bench, with flashes of competitive tenacity. His spread, up tempo, four out offensive system is well suited to keep pace in a conference chalk full of high-caliber scorers. With Mosley gone and Anderson due back in his place, the starting five will have the shooting to fully execute Ingelsby’s style.

In just two offseasons, the first of which was extremely shortened, Ingelsby has also demonstrated an ability to scout and recruit hidden talent. Perhaps, Ithiel Horton, a forward from Roselle, N.J., will join Daly, Anderson and Allen in Ingelsby’s impressive stable of blue chippers.

After 2019 they will once again return four starters, but how long is too long to wait to take advantage of Daly — who has a chance to become the Blue Hens’ all-time leading scorer?

With the pieces in place, if the Blue Hens falter next season, there will be no more “next season” to fall back on to mitigate the disappointment.