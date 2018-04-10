Sports Commentary: 76ers Playoff Preview

BY

STAFF REPORTER

The hottest team in the league, the Philadelphia 76ers, have streaked to 50 wins, with more of the regular season to go. After winning 14 consecutive games, they’re playing their best basketball of the season and primed to make a deep playoff push after a six-year postseason hiatus.

Before his latest injury, the Sixers had a 2-9 record without Joel Embiid. After their star center suffered an orbital stress fracture in his eye, doubters wondered how the the team would play without him. They’re 7-0 in his absence, and have learned to operate at a breakneck pace with rookie point guard Ben Simmons running the show. The 6’10” point guard turns basketball games into track meets, with his team leading the NBA in pace at 105 possessions per game over their win streak — the league average is 99.5 possessions per game over that same time span. During the win streak, Simmons is averaging a triple double, notching 14.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game. Simmons’ elite athleticism paired with his 6’10” frame make him a matchup nightmare throughout the league, as he finds a way to leave his fingerprints on every single facet of the game. At 21 years old, he’s already flashed hall-of-fame passing prowess and drawn comparisons to all-time great Magic Johnson.

Now that the Sixers have learned to play without Embiid over the final weeks of the season, the 7’2” monster center’s return promises to create havoc for opposing teams. Embiid, like Simmons, causes mismatches all over the floor. He’s proficient at scoring both off the dribble and in the post, proving to be a matchup nightmare for opposing centers. When he’s engaged, Embiid is simply the best defensive center in the league. He can swing a game defensively, forcing opposing offenses to shy entirely away from the paint.

Despite the reputation of a young team, these Sixers have a veteran presence about them. One of the most unique things about this eastern conference power is their layered offense. The contributions of seasoned snipers like Marco Belinelli, Ersan Ilyasova and J.J. Redick, plus small forward Robert Covington, have bolstered the lineup with elite perimeter sharp-shooting, a skill the team lacked in seasons prior. Along with his shooting, Covington also adds a strong defensive presence by taking on the burden of guarding the league’s premier perimeter players. Additionally, forward Dario Saric has acted as one of the unsung heroes of the season; Saric’s creative playmaking, rebounding and shooting has allowed him to flourish within the offense.

With game-breaking dynamos surrounded by a cast of versatile supporting players, the Sixers have a legitimate chance at a deep playoff run this spring. Currently at the three seed, the Sixers aren’t scheduled to see perennial eastern conference powerhouse LeBron James until the Conference Finals. The fact that the Sixers don’t have to see the king until May could provide the young team with enough momentum to dethrone him and advance to their first NBA finals in 17 years. Two years ago, the Sixers held a 10-72 record, second most losses in a season, all time. Fast-forward to now, the young Sixers are breaking records of their own, and regardless of the results of this year’s postseason, are set to dominate the NBA for the next decade.