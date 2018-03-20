Sports Commentary: The best is yet to come



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Leading scorer Nicole Enabosi will return next season for her senior year.

The first year of Natasha Adair’s tenure at Delaware was a success.

The former Georgetown Hoya head coach improved the Blue Hens’ record by three wins, in the process of leading the team one round further in the CAA tournament than a season ago and into the postseason for the first time since 2014. Delaware’s CAA campaign ended with a hard fought 58-53 overtime loss in the CAA semifinals to the conference’s best regular season team, the Drexel Dragons — a squad that defeated the Blue Hens twice in the regular season by an average margin of 20 points.

In the most important moment of the season, the Blue Hens demonstrated resolve against the Dragons and played their best defensive game to date, which earned the team a trip to the WNIT.

Adair did it with just two holdovers in the starting lineup from the Tina Martin- era — junior Nicole Enabosi and sophomore Abby Gonzales.

Perhaps more importantly, Adair brought a renewed energy to a program that previously felt drained and devoid of moxie.

Those improvements withstanding, the Blue Hens still left much to be desired in 2018. At times the team look like a disciplined well-oiled machine run through Enabosi, an unstoppable high-post force, but at other times Delaware looked disorganized, sporadic and turnover-prone.

Against Drexel, Delaware committed 26 turnovers, including six in overtime. Against Georgetown in the WNIT, only one Blue Hen scored in double figures. The Blue Hens scored as many as 87 points in a game (Nov. 25 vs. Saint Peter’s) and as few as 51 (Jan. 14 vs. Towson) (Delaware scored 46 points in regulation against Drexel).

In both games, for perhaps the first time this season, Enabosi, the CAA Player of the Year, didn’t look like the best player on the floor. She averaged 13 points, 5.5 rebounds and four turnovers against in the team’s final two games.

Sophomore guard Bailey Kargo, who was once among the nation’s leaders in three-point shooting, shot 26.6 percent from distance in her final six games of the season, including a 1-6 mark against Drexel and Georgetown combined. Gonzales only markedly improved since her mediocre freshman campaign. Sophomore forward Rebecca Lawrence showed flashes as a stretch four, but only reached double figures in scoring twice.

Only sophomore Samone DeFreese reached the height of her game in the tournament, averaging 14 points and 8.5 rebounds en route to being named to the CAA all-tournament team.

All things considered, the highlights of Adair’s first year outnumbered the low points. With three highly touted incoming freshman and all five starters returning, the Blue Hens will evolve into a well-rounded CAA title contender in 2019.

Don’t expect the same starting five in 2019, as incoming freshmen guards Paris McBride (Fairfax, Va.) and Lolo Davenport (Plano, Texas) and guard/forward Jasmine Dickey (Baltimore, Md.) will all vie for immediate playing time.

Dickey scored 2,000 points and won a state title as junior at Catonsville High School while McBride, a point guard by trade, averaged over six assists her junior year.

Add Davenport to the mix, the first recruit signed by Adair at Delaware, who could be the Blue Hens’ best pick up since Enabosi in 2015. Prospectsnation.com ranked the 6’1’’ wing as the 92nd best recruit in 2018, making her the top recruit in the CAA. Davenport recently led Plano Senior to the 6A Texas State Championship and was named MVP in the process. She averaged over 20 points per game.

She or Dickey could be the complementary wing scorer Delaware needs alongside Enabosi.

With an abundance of options at her disposal next season, Adair will have lineup flexibility foreign to both Delaware women’s and men’s basketball coaches of the past few seasons. The battles for playing time will bring out the best in Delaware’s starters and rotation pieces.

While Delaware fans may have been left wanting more after this season’s sour ending, 2018 will likely be a small footnote when this team reaches its full potential.