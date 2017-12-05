Sports Commentary: College football playoff review

BY

Being a college student, it can frustrating that most frat parties are brothers-only, but there is perhaps nothing more exclusive than the College Football Playoff (CFP).

There are 129 Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision programs in the country and only four get into the playoff. That dynamic is even more lopsided when you take into consideration that you must be in one of the power-five conferences to get in. Only 64 teams in the power five conferences have a shot of getting in. Everyone else will always be on the outside looking in.

Look at UCF –– despite capping off an undefeated season with a win over Memphis in the AAC Championship game, they may not even have a chance at being ranked in the top four, let alone the top 10. Yet, they are the only undefeated team remaining in the nation.

Clemson, probably deserving of the honor, is in at the number one spot. They have six top-25 wins on the season including a win over SEC runner-up Auburn and road wins over Virginia Tech and in-state rival South Carolina. Their only loss came 4-8 to Syracuse, but they have bounced back by winning their last six games including a 38-3 thrashing of Miami. With no other power five team having as impressive of a resume, Clemson was a clear choice.

Oklahoma came in at number two with their only loss coming against a 7-5 Iowa State team. Their signature wins include those over then-No. 2 Ohio State, rival No. 11 Oklahoma State and two victories over TCU en route toward the Big 12 title. This is a team whose offense alone can carry them through to the championship game.

The Georgia Bulldogs come in at No. 3 and have largely rolled through the SEC East despite a 40-17 loss at Auburn, though they later retaliated against the Tigers with a 28-7 win in the SEC Championship game, winning their first SEC title since 2005.

Coming in at No. 4 is perhaps the most controversial CFP pick in the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tide is the only pick to not win their conference title — After falling to Auburn on Nov. 25 in their last regular-season game, the team did not have the chance to play in the conference. They also only have two top 25 wins on the season, not including 6-6 Florida State. Georgia’s only loss came at # 6 Auburn, which is home to one of the best home field advantages in the country, making the loss a forgivable one.

Ohio State had a hefty argument for getting in over the Tide, but the 31-point loss to Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 4. may have been the deciding factor to leave them out, despite beating Wisconsin to win the Big Ten Championship. Even though Alabama is without a signature win, it could be argued that they don’t need one because they are the team to beat, having been placed at the top of the College Football world for a number of years now.

The CFP is every team’s dream. However, it’s set up so only the best of the best can get in. Even if a team like UCF goes undefeated, they still have no shot because they are in the American Conference, not one of the power fives. It’s a sad truth but one that maybe brings motivation for some teams to get better and show everyone why they deserve to be in.