Sports Commentary: Delaware First Campaign a great step forward for athletics

Teddy Gelman.

The restructuring, reshuffling and rebranding of the Delaware Athletic Department reached another peak last week with the announcement of the multi-faceted Delaware First Campaign.

The fundraising project, which hopes to reel in $60 million to renovate Delaware Stadium and construct an athletic center for student success and health and well-being, is a clear victory for Chrissi Rawak’s athletic department. While athletics will receive only a fraction of the total $750 million sought in the campaign, the project is a very transparent endeavor that reinforces the unwavering support for athletics by the current university administration.

The unique bond between two former Michigan faculty members –– Rawak and university President Dennis Assanis –– one that pairs a former varsity swimmer with a scientist whose entire career has been centered in academia, may be as critical as any past relationship between a university president and his athletic director. As Assanis increases undergraduate enrollment and strives to do the same for graduate education, while expanding Science Technology and Advanced Research (STAR) campus and research –– projects that signify his quest to move the university toward national contention –– his decision to allocate resources for athletics is a monumental step toward increasing university visibility and success.

At a juncture when college athletics has progressively become one of the top money-making entities at medium to large-sized American public universities, the University of Delaware Athletics Department is, as referenced by both men’s basketball coach Martin Ingelsby and men’s lacrosse coach Ben DeLuca, a “sleeping giant.”

Every top athletic program at Delaware, with the exception of baseball –– which just won a CAA title in the spring –– has been completely revamped over the last year and a half since Rawak arrived in May 2016 . She’s hired Ingelsby and DeLuca, plus women’s basketball coach Natasha Adair and football coach Danny Rocco, while removing required donations to purchase select seats at Delaware Stadium –– a concept that essentially forced fans to dole out additional money as a “donation requirement.” But this may be her most significant achievement yet.

Delaware Stadium, one of the largest stadiums in the FCS and a fixture for the six-time national championship winning program, is outdated and a renovation is long overdue (but the pee wall must stay). As the team’s performance declined in recent years, the lack of updated stadium amenities was magnified, particularly as other universities, most notably CAA rival and defending FCS champion James Madison , poured money into their football stadiums. A high-quality facility and a strong on-field performance is not always represented by causation, but there’s almost always a correlation between the two.

With Rocco and Rawak at the helm, community support of the program has been revitalized –– twice as many tickets have been sold this year as compared to 2016. Student support may continue to be sparse for the foreseeable future, but the collaboration between athletics and the Division of Student Life –– an attempt to get more student to games and increase awareness of athletics among the undergraduate population –– is a smart project. And while its dividends may not become clear immediately, change rarely happens overnight, except in the case of this year’s team.

In Rocco’s first season at Delaware, his 7-3 team is on the cusp of its first playoff berth since 2010 –– a remarkable turnaround for a group who was in complete disarray at this point last season. As fans will sit around this week crunching numbers in anticipation of a possible first-round home playoff game, the official announcement of the stadium renovation, which took place during halftime of the final regular season home game on Saturday, could not have come at a better time.

It’s yet to be seen how the extensive and ambitious Delaware First Campaign will impact the university, particularly its consumers –– students. But from the perspective of an athletic department that strives to fly forward and, in the words of Rocco , “put our brand back on the national stage,” the campaign is a win across the board.