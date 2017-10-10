Sports Commentary: Downfalls of preseason polling

BY

STAFF REPORTER

When the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) preseason poll was released in July, few batted an eye at Delaware football’s spot in the rankings.

The Blue Hens were predicted to finish fifth in the league standings, a fair assessment for a team that has not finished higher than fifth in the CAA since 2010.

This week, Delaware sits at sixth in the conference after a 24-20 road win over Stony Brook University this past Saturday. With plenty of conference games remaining, the Blue Hens will have ample opportunities to improve their spot in the standings and earn a place in the FCS playoffs.

Yet, the team’s preseason ranking from July could actually hurt their playoff chances.

When considering at-large bids, the FCS playoff selection committee is supposed to objectively assess a team’s performance over their regular season without the influence of preseason polls.

But it can be difficult to get committee members to change their minds. If a team is pegged to finish in a certain position, it is plausible that committee members may be unwilling to put them over a team with a similar record despite contrary evidence. Committee members, in other words, may be unwilling to change their preexisting opinions formed by initial preseason polls.

Last season, James Madison University was predicted to finish 12th in the nation in the STATS FCS preseason poll, while reigning champion North Dakota State topped the rankings.

With JMU’s only loss coming at the hands of FBS team North Carolina, and NDSU falling to FCS conference rival South Dakota State, an on-field analysis may have suggested that the Dukes deserved a higher seat.

North Dakota State was given home-field advantage in the FCS playoffs, a possible result of the Bison’s preseason billing. The Dukes had to travel to the Fargodome in December, where they proved to be the better team in a 27-17 victory.

In this case, JMU, who ended up being the better team, was forced to play on the road despite a similar record, potentially due to the biases that preseason polling presents.

In an Aug. 16 press conference, FBS coach Nick Saban, whose Alabama football team had a number one preseason ranking, shared his thoughts on summer polling.

“You know guys make all these predictions about everything, about guys who are going to be great players, that have been here for two years, and who’s gonna win all the games and I don’t even know why we play,” Saban said. “Why do we even play? Why do we even have practice? Why do we compete? Why do we coach guys?”

While hyperbolic considering Saban’s program has benefitted from preseason polling, the coach has a point.

The job of journalists, coaches and athletic directors is to conclusively decide the 24 best teams at season’s end, which has brought the value of preseason polling into question.

Preseason polling is not without its advantages. It can allow a fan base to get a good idea of where their team may finish in the upcoming year and generate interest in college football during the off season.

While some consensus preseason top teams do end up with championship wins at the season’s end, this is not always the case.

On-field performance is meant to outweigh preseason prognostication, but under this system, it seemingly does not. Failure to follow this standard can allow deserving teams to miss out on opportunities when the selection committee convenes this November.