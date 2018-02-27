Sports Commentary: In final regular season game, Blue Hens show some fight



Brandon Holveck/THE REVIEW

The Blue Hens return to Charleston, SC this weekend for the CAA tournament.

BY

MANAGING SPORTS EDITOR

As Delaware closed Saturday’s night game over James Madison with an 11-3

run en route to a much-needed, bounce-back win after a dreadful collapse at Drexel Thursday night, it was senior guard Anthony Mosley, playing for the final time at the Bob Carpenter Center, who took center stage.

Mosley –– not the best player on his team, nor the most skillful or athletic –– took control on both the offensive and defensive ends, collecting two points, two rebounds, an assist and a block over the final four minutes. Led by Mosley, the Blue Hens, for the first time in weeks, played their best basketball at the end of the game, when it mattered most.

At the very least, the aches and pains of winter — stemming from injuries to sophomore guard Ryan Daly and freshman guard Kevin Anderson, along with nine straight losses from Jan. 18 to Feb. 15 and then an embarrassing peak in humiliation Thursday night when Drexel erased a 34-point deficit for the largest comeback in NCAA DI history — subsided Saturday night in Newark.

Delaware’s 68-66 win over JMU, its sixth conference win in 18 tries this season, means little in the scope of the CAA landscape entering the conference tournament –– the Blue Hens remain one of the worst teams in the league and knew prior to Saturday’s game that they’d be playing in the first round of the tournament next weekend. Yet in a regular season full of disappointment, one marred by injuries, the Blue Hens demonstrated Saturday night a type of resolve and response that it did not previously show.

While Delaware led for most of the first half, the Blue Hens had no answer for JMU guards Darius Banks and Matt Lewis, who accumulated a combined 43 of their team’s 66 points. But the well-balanced Delaware attack, with five Delaware players scoring at least 10 points, deserves credit.

Beating CAA bottom-feeder JMU for the second time this season and responding after going down six points with four minutes to go, something that Delaware hasn’t been able to do for the majority of conference play, will certainly give the Hens momentum going into the CAA tournament.

It’s clear that with a healthy Daly and Anderson, this team can compete in the CAA. Without Anderson, the team is similar to last year’s team, but also with talented freshman guard Ryan Allen. Allen, who could win the CAA rookie of the year award this week, does give the Hens lineup an extra jolt, but it is still likely not enough to get past the powerhouses in the CAA, namely Charleston and Northeastern, teams Delaware went 0-4 against this season, losing by an average of 10 points each time.

Losing just Mosley and senior forward Skye Johnson –– who was irrelevant Saturday night –– to graduation will allow the Blue Hens to be just as, and possibly more, competitive next season, barring another injury pattern similar to this year’s.

Still without Anderson, the Hens will match up against Elon in the first round of the CAA tournament this Saturday night. A close game should be expected, but in order to move on in the tournament, Delaware will have to do what it finally did in the season finale against JMU: finish.