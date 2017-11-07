Sports Commentary: Hey, Blue Hens –– this weekend could be a fun one

BY

MANAGING SPORTS EDITOR



Teddy Gelman

The most successful Delaware team over the last few years, without argument, is Rolf van de Kerkhof’s field hockey squad. By beating William & Mary on Sunday, the team clinched its fifth consecutive CAA championship, which is the second-longest streak ever in the CAA (Old Dominion won eight straight from 1996-2003). The defending national champions will return to the NCAA tournament once again, drawing Penn State in an opening-round matchup this Saturday.

Simultaneously, on Saturday afternoon, Danny Rocco’s football team will be playing its final home game of the season, in search of a 7-3 record. But if the Hens beat Albany this weekend and do the same to Villanova Nov. 18, they would finish the season 8-3, which would undoubtedly give the team its first playoff berth since 2010. It would also give the program its best regular season record since 2010, likely good enough to host an opening-round playoff game on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

If van de Kerkhof’s NCAA title defense and Rocco’s push to the playoffs doesn’t provide enough entertainment this weekend, look no further than Natasha Adair and Martin Ingelsby. The women’s and men’s basketball coaches, respectively, will lead their teams into their season openers –– both on Friday. The women open their 2017-2018 slate at Buffalo, while the men kick off at Richmond.

While these games may carry little weight in a season that stretches through late February, they will provide a glimpse as to what these teams will look like this season. Adair, hired in May after coaching three years at Georgetown, is tasked with rebranding a women’s basketball program that was stained with off-the-court issues and consistent mediocracy on the court under former Head Coach Tina Martin. Ingelsby, entering his second year with the men’s program, welcomes three talented freshman, who, along with redshirt junior Eric Carter and senior Anthony Mosley, he hopes will take the load off of second-team All-CAA selection Ryan Daly.

This time last year, the field hockey team took center stage as it entered the NCAA tournament as the most talented of any of the van de Kerkhof-led Delaware teams. The Hens beat Louisville and Duke in the opening two rounds, punching their first-ever ticket to the NCAA final four, and the rest was history.

Meanwhile, the Delaware football team lost to Richmond in a meaningless game, dropping the Hens’ record to 4-6 on the season. Head Coach Dave Brock had already been fired, and Interim Head Coach Dennis Dottin-Carter’s brief rehearsal for next season had not gone well.

The women’s basketball team opened the 2016 season 4-0, but then lost six of its next eight. This 6-6 record to open the regular season should not have come as a surprise to any Blue Hen supporter familiar with Tina Martin’s track record in the post-Elena Delle Donne era.

The young and hungry men’s team also opened the 2016 season with a 6-6 record –– albeit against some weak out-of-conference opponents –– but this 6-6 mark had a different feel to it compared to Martin’s. Coming off a miserable 7-23 record from 2015-2016, the last season under former Head Coach Monté Ross, Ingelsby’s start was encouraging and refreshing.

Now, as both he and Adair get set to begin their 2017-2018 seasons, the collective basketball culture at Delaware has been refined. While they have yet to accomplish anything significant on the court, they bring a young, vibrant and optimistic type of energy to Newark –– a type of energy that didn’t exist under Ross and Martin.

Rocco has brought an entirely different culture to the football program –– a culture of winning. Van de Kerkhof has already establish this culture within his program. The parallels are clear: Athletic Director Chrissi Rawak is hiring coaches who not only have what it takes to win, but to win the right way. They’ll be on display this weekend, and it should be pretty fun to watch.