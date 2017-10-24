Sports Commentary: In instant classic, Blue Hens return to the national spotlight



Teddy Gelman

Moments after Delaware outlasted No. 11 Richmond in a thrilling, double-overtime victory Saturday night, a collective feeling of euphoria, mixed with a heavy dose of pride, circulated through Delaware Stadium.

Quarterback J.P. Caruso took a victory lap while screaming like a madman and slowly gazed at the slew of roaring Blue Hens supporters while Caruso’s teammates joined together in singing the Alma Mater.

The Blue Hens had not beaten a team ranked No. 11 or better since they defeated No. 9 William & Mary in 2011.

“It’s been awhile since we’ve had this feeling here,” fifth-year defensive tackle Blaine Woodson said.

Between wide receiver Jamie Jarmon’s jaw-dropping hurdle into the end zone –– a play that was broadcasted nationally Saturday night on SportsCenter’s “Top Ten” –– and a pleasantly surprising offensive performance from a unit who, just weeks ago, appeared to be stuck in the mud, Saturday’s performance was an expectation-changing, program-defining win.

The win improved the Hens to 5-2 on the season, the first time they’ve reached that mark through the first seven games of the year since 2013.

“If the perception of your team isn’t high enough, you’re not really in the conversation,” first-year Head Coach Danny Rocco said following the game. “So my players knew we needed a signature win, and I felt like we got one tonight.”

The perception of Rocco’s team certainly improved following the win –– enough to vault them forward to No. 23 in the FCS STATS poll, the first time the team has been ranked nationally since October, 2014.

For the many Delaware supporters who made it through a Dave Brock era that could be described as something between disastrous and sub-par, Saturday’s win invoked memories of the Delaware teams led by K.C. Keeler and program-legend Tubby Raymond.

Raymond, inducted into the college football hall of fame in 2003, was the perennial face of Delaware football for 37 years until Keeler took over in 2002. Keeler successfully led the Delaware program for 12 years –– winning two national championships –– before being told by former Athletic Director Eric Ziady that the athletic department “wanted to go in a different direction”. Keeler’s replacement –– Brock –– proved to be one of the worst coaches in the modern era of program history.

Current Athletic Director Chrissi Rawak dismissed Brock last October after a 2-4 start to the season, and later entrusted Rocco to rebuild and return the program to national prominence.

“I’m here to help return Delaware football to a level of national prominence and put our brand back on the national stage,” Rocco said during his introductory press conference in December.

Seven games into the season, the Blue Hens are right back into the national conversation. A playoff appearance no longer seems like a far-fetched hope, but more so a legitimate possibility.

Defensively, they are solid, top to bottom. The unit gave up 35 points to Richmond –– the largest point total they’ve surrendered this season –– but it comes against a Richmond offense ranked No. 2 in the CAA and top quarterback Kyle Lauletta –– arguably the best in the FCS.

The most concerning aspect of Rocco’s team so far this season has been his own QB position. Joe Walker, who failed to improve in the Rocco offense after showing no signs of progress in the Brock offense, was benched during the Hens week-four loss to James Madison. Transfer J.P. Caruso, who has repeatedly received more reps, started his first game against William & Mary last week, putting forth a mediocre and conservative performance.

Saturday against Richmond, Caruso took a step forward, showing the “it factor”, according to Rocco. His statistical performance was nothing extraordinary, but his comfort in the offense and improvement was very notable. He threw three touchdowns and showed more command of the Blue Hens’ offense than any other quarterback had done since Trent Hurley in 2014.

With a Rocco roster that is very similar talent-wise to the rosters assembled by Brock, the one key difference with this team compared to any other recent Delaware team is that there is leadership. Rocco, who has succeeded with both the Liberty and Richmond programs, is a man of principle who understands how to create a culture of winning.

Tubby Raymond once said, “Winning is the by-product of doing things right.” Rocco has brought leadership to a program that so badly craved it. The dividends are clear –– he’s creating something special in Newark, and it’s time to take notice.