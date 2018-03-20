Sports Commentary: LeBron James and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers

BY

STAFF REPORTER

Basketball megastar LeBron James will be a free agent after the 2017-2018 NBA season concludes, and as the country speculates which team the 14-time all-star may join, a local squad sits firmly on the list of prospective teams for the future hall of famer.

There has been whispers of him coming to the 76ers for quite some time now, when the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Since that moment, sports fans and analysts have brought up and speculated the idea of him leaving Cleveland and starting over somewhere new.

According to a report by Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, James is considering four teams: staying with the Cleveland Cavaliers or going to the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets or Philadelphia 76ers.

A couple days before the 76ers-Cavaliers game on March 1, three billboards were put up by Power Home Remodeling, a company based in Chester, Pennsylvania. The billboards were put up on a highway couple of miles from downtown Cleveland.

The signs includes one with the slogan “Complete The Process,” a play on the 76ers’ “Trust The Process” mantra and a billboard that reads: “#PhillyWantsLeBron.”

Many believe that James could come to the 76ers because the 76ers can offer him a max contract of $34 million. The same can be said for the Los Angeles Lakers, who can offer James a max contract as well.

Lakers fans as well followed the 76ers by putting billboards up trying to recruit James when the Cavaliers had games in Los Angeles. One of the billboards read, “Forget the process, we win banners! #LABron.” Lakers fans were taking a shot at the 76ers slogan of “Trust the Process” while simultaneously boasting about their franchise’s success, winning 16 championships in their history.

The 76ers, Lakers and Rockets all have good chances and reasons to recruit James to their team. One thing that will happen if James comes to either team is that the atmosphere will undoubtedly change, with more eyes on the team’s successes and struggles and the possibility of core players leaving due to cap space constraints.

Eyes will be on LeBron James this summer to see if stays with Cleveland or will he take his talents elsewhere. One thing we all know is that whatever he does, it will change the landscape of the NBA.