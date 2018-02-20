Sports Commentary: LeBron James is still the Most Valuable Player

BY

STAFF REPORTER

There is one reason that LeBron James is the most valuable player in the league: his ability to lead teams to success is unmatched.

In four seasons in Miami, James led the Heat to four finals appearances and two championships. In Cleveland, he delivered the franchise’s first-ever title and has led the team to three straight finals appearances. With a renovated Cavaliers lineup, he could be heading to his eighth straight finals in May.

James’ critics claim that he always has a great supporting cast wherever he goes and that’s why his teams have been so successful.

Back in the summer of 2010, the Miami Heat lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics and looked a few steps behind the class of the Eastern Conference. Then, “The Decision” happened, and suddenly James was heading to South Beach along with All-Star Chris Bosh, transforming a fifth-seed into one of the top teams in the NBA. James averaged 26.7 points per game (PPG) while leading the team in assists and steals in his first season. Other than James, it is hard to find a real difference between the 2010 Heat and the 2011 Heat. In 2011, Bosh had a lower win share — a stat that represents how many wins a player is accountable for — than the player he replaced in the starting lineup, Michael Beasley. Due to injury Bosh was never able to become as dominant in Miami as he was in Toronto.

With Bosh and an aging Dwyane Wade in tow, James never missed the NBA Finals in Miami and won the title twice. During his tenure, James led the Heat in both points and assists.

In his return to Cleveland in 2014, James took a team who had not won more than 33 games in four years to the NBA Finals in his first season back.

Here, James joined another “Big Three” in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. This time, James’ surrounding cast, however, was absurdly talented. However, over time, the Cavs’ surrounding cast got older. Entering this season they had the oldest average age in the league. This increasing age has lent itself to injury issues and a lack of depth. Last season, outside of the so called “Big Three” of James, Love and Irving, the team’s next leading scorer was Kyle Korver who scored the majority of his 10.7 PPG from beyond the three-point arc. This lack of depth led to James leading the league in minutes per game in his fourteenth season.

This season, James has predominantly been going into games as the only member of Cleveland’s superstar core due to injuries and the preseason trade of Kyrie Irving to the Celtics. In exchange from Boston, the Cavs received Isaiah Thomas, a 2017 MVP candidate. Thomas, however, only played 11 games with the Cavaliers before being dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers at the deadline. Kevin Love fractured his hand in late January and is not expected to return until mid to late March.

Cleveland’s second-best option, while Love was hurt, was an aging Dwayne Wade, which left the uninspired Cavaliers to slide to fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

General manager Koby Altman and the Cavaliers’ front office responded. With three trades at the trade deadline, the Cavs’ got younger and more athletic rotational players, like Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood and Larry Nance Jr. to spread the floor. Since those trades Cleveland has looked revived with a blowout win over the first-place Boston Celtics and a tough win against a playoff team when they claimed victory in Oklahoma City. Still, with only complementary pieces and no true stars around him, James has reemerged as an MVP candidate since the trades, averaging 26.7 PPG and 12.3 assists per game while looking active and locked in on the defensive end.

Going into the second part of the NBA season, no team is looking as ready to take off as the Cavs. James just captured the All-Star Game MVP and has sounded incredibly excited to get back onto the court with his new team. If the past eight seasons have taught the NBA anything, it’s that when James gets rolling toward playoff season, the Eastern Conference should be very scared.